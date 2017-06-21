Taylor Knox has Love on his mind

You don’t have to dig very deep to find the theme of Taylor Knox’s debut album – it’s right in the title. The local singer/songwriter got married last year, and love is on his mind.

The trick for songwriters who want to write about the honeymoon phase is to do it in a way that whisks everyone else up in that blissful feeling without losing them. Love does both.

In Love’s high point, the dream-poppy Running Into Love (appropriately with Alvvays’ Molly Rankin on backup vocals), Knox captures the ecstatic feeling in the album’s most memorable chorus: “With you it’s always summer.” It’s a wonderful jam, if a bit idealistic.

Other songs are wanting for specifics. Love Love Love feels like an incomplete Big Star song or a Bicycles tune that lacks speed and their mischievous, subversive sense of humour. Knox is setting the scene for a romantic evening, but simply saying “you turn me on” doesn’t make you feel turned on the way a great song can.

Knox updates the crunchy power pop heard on his 2015 EP, Lines, with contemporary pop sheen via synths and a smattering of vocoder; Afie Jurvanen (aka Bahamas) and Josh Korody co-produced, with Gus Can Go and Werner F mixing. As on the EP, Knox played most of the instruments.

It’s fuzzy, toe-tapping, summery Canadiana. You feel the influence of Sloan on opener Wishing Well; The Stars (which recalls Joel Plaskett’s Fashionable People) seems to be, quite playfully, about the lovers running into the band Stars; Saturday is a YOLO summer jam about getting stoned in the park (with an Elvis Costelloey chorus); and acoustic Beatlesesque love song It Will Always Be This Way has a pretty melody in which you clearly hear Knox’s quavering voice.

Lines was charming in its simplicity, brevity and youthful nostalgia, whereas on Love, Knox’s deliberateness sometimes comes across as heavy-handed – like when he throws in unnecessary tempo changes in an attempt to make things interesting.

Perhaps Love goes wrong by trying to extend one theme over a whole album.

Top track: Running Into Love

Taylor Knox plays Friday (June 23) at Drake Underground.

×

music@nowtoronto.com | @sarahegreene