Manor Of Infinite Forms sets Tomb Mold apart in Toronto's death metal scene

Toronto death metal outfit Tomb Mold have been quick to one-up their sudden success. Their sophomore album follows up last year’s debut by taking more chances both compositionally and in the studio.

Originally a duo, founders Max Klebanoff and Derrick Vella filled out their ranks a little over a year ago after positive response to their demos basically demanded that the studio-only unit bring their songs to the stage. Manor Of Infinite Forms is their first record made as a four-piece. New guitarist Payson Power played with Klebanoff and Vella in Purity Control. And like new bassist Steve Musgrave, who also has a long-standing history in Toronto’s hardcore scene, he originally hails from the east coast.

The album opener and title track features Tomb Mold embellishing their core death metal sound with their own creative touches. The main guitar riff has an air of southern thrash to it, swinging to a dirty groove that sets it apart from the rigid technical riffing a lot of their peers are drawn to. Playful rhythmic sensibilities like this not only set them apart from their previous album and two demos, but also in death metal.

Meanwhile the aptly named Abyss-walker affirms the quartet’s strengths as a live unit, as its slow, hulking chorus begs to be performed onstage, conjuring images of bodies circling around an open pit of chaos.

From the labyrinthine leads heard on Gored Embrace (Confronting Biodegradation) to the final furious minutes of Chamber Of Sacred Ootheca, the album never really lets up. Like Klebanoff’s pummelling double-bass drumming, the band is unrelenting, and when they do finally pull back, it’s for creative touches like the classical guitar intro to Two Worlds Become One.

Without a doubt, Manor Of Infinite Forms is Tomb Mold’s most accomplished work to date.

Top track: Chamber Of Sacred Ootheca

Tomb Mold play with Vile Creature and Spirit Adrift at Hard Luck Bar on August 7.

