Witch Prophet's debut album perfectly balances the personal and political

Witch Prophet’s Ayo Leilani is the co-founder and director of 88 Days of Fortune, an influential hip-hop collective in Toronto. The Golden Octave marks the singer/songwriter’s long-promised solo debut (she also plays in the group Above Top Secret), and it lives up to the anticipation that has circled around it.

Drawing from “lived experiences as an East African, queer mother living in the diaspora,” the album interweaves the personal and political with a Zen-like balance. Its mid-tempo tracks frequently have political heft: Weight Of The World and Manifest juxtapose dubby, glitchy beats with the weariness of being a woman of colour rising to her fullest potential despite living in a society that is often unsafe and damaging. Indigo and Mirror are bright, inclusive odes of love ambiguous enough to be addressing the self, community or a beloved.

Downtempo tracks delve into more intimate areas. The sparse, haunting choruses on Loop ask “What if I told you just who I was / Would you be more careful knowing what I’m capable of?” It sounds like a challenge to a lover, yet when the same question is asked again on the sax-led up-tempo Lido Pimienta-featuring Time Traveler, it comes across as a self-assured inquiry directed at the listener. Alt-R&B burner Love Me suggests longing and desire before abruptly turning to reveal romantic despair.

Leilani doesn’t sing with dramatic flourishes or acrobatic feats; hers is a nuanced and malleable voice, and most of TGO’s tracks aren’t easily categorized. There are hints of 90s UK soul/house on Reprogram, quirky lounge synth on Mirror, while Stars, with its tambourine intro, has a dash of 70s psychedelic rock vibes before catapulting into the future with Leilani’s spacey vocals.

The Golden Octave is fully realized, empowering and so gratifying.

Top track: Weight Of The World

Witch Prophet headlines Too Queer: A Bi Visibility Cabaret on June 23 at Alexander Street Parkette as part of Pride. See listing.

