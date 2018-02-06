Anagram are reuniting for one night at Owls Club: Just announced Toronto shows

× Expand Baptiste Nobre

For some people, the 00s era of Toronto music is best represented by the ramshackle utopianism of sprawling group-hug indie rock collectives. But for a smaller group of us, the time is better (barely) remembered for a scuzzier, stickier band: Anagram.

After forming in the late 90s and spending more than a decade slugging it out in basement house parties, stock-ale-drenched legions and community halls, the apocalyptic post-punk group went out in a haze of hypnotic, scraping riffs and slurred vocals at a blowout final set at the Silver Dollar in 2012.

Anagram are returning for one night only, on May 25 at Owls Club. But unlike the breakup/grand-pronouncement/makeup schedule of some other bands of the era, they’re not making a big deal out of it.

“We wanted to do it after five years,” says singer Matt Mason, “but then we realized it had been six, so....”

He’s back with his brother, guitarist Willy Mason (who also plays with him in the now-on-hiatus post-Anagram band Surinam), plus fellow Anagrammers Clayton Churcher and Jeff Peers.

If you’ve never experienced the mesmerizing yet terrifying slow-motion chaos of an Anagram show, the veterans’ hall setting of Owls Club is the perfect place for it. Or you could just wait another five or six years.

May 25 at Owls Club (847 Dovercourt), doors 9 pm. $12 at the door, $10 advance. On sale Saturday (February 10). Tickets available at Ransack the Universe (1207 Bloor West). Facebook event.

× <a href="http://anagram.bandcamp.com/album/self-titled-7">Self-Titled 7" by anagram</a>

