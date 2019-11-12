Anders to play free concert for high school students displaced by fire

In May of this year, Etobicoke high school York Memorial Collegiate Institute experienced a devastating six-alarm fire. Students have been displaced to Scarlett Heights Entrepreneurial Academy, a high school that had been shut down in 2018 due to low enrollment. It offers the bare necessities, with students and staff facing shortages of tools, materials and supplies.

On Wednesday, November 20, rising Toronto R&B artist Anders and his management team, NST (some of whom are alumni of York Memorial C.I.), will throw a free concert for students and staff at Scarlett Heights.

“Giving back to the students who lost part of their own identity was something that seemed obvious to me and our team,” Anders tells NOW. “High school was such a pivotal stage in my life, so when we heard about what happened at York Memo, the NST team and I wanted to help bring more awareness and help them rebuild.”

The concert, headlined by Anders, is hosted by eTalk’s Tyrone Edwards and will also feature DJ Killa Kells and celebrity choreographer Tabby “Rockstar” Donaldson.

NST will also host a pair of optional panels for students, focusing on working professionally in creative industries. The creative entrepreneur panel features NST and F22 management co-founders William “Photo Will” Nguyen and Derek Hui, Get Fresh Company founder Jebril “Fresh” Jahlloh and Chronic Ink owner Ricky Fung. The music production panel features producers FrancisGotHeat, Dominik “Dot” Okune, LUCA and SLMN.

The concert is the second wave of Anders and NST’s fundraising campaign for the school. They hosted a charity barbecue at Kensington Market’s Cold Tea in the summer and have been running a GoFundMe campaign to replace some of what was lost in the fire. You can find the campaign here.

