Andy Shauf plays The Party at Massey Hall this fall: just announced

× Expand Remi Theriault Andy Shauf November 2016

Andy Shauf’s 2016 album, The Party (Arts & Crafts), is an absorbing work best experienced as a whole.

That’s made the Toronto-via-Saskatchewan singer/songwriter’s concerts sometimes frustrating – the orchestrated, soft-sung compositions can get lost at a bar or festival setting (like WayHome, where he played last weekend) with people drinking and talking over them.

Now, finally, the Polaris-short-listed album gets its ideal performance opportunity: Massey Hall on November 23, with a 10-piece band that includes strings and woodwinds.

Shauf will perform The Party from front to back. A concept album about 10 characters at the same party, it’s sometimes funny, sometimes poignant, sometimes heartbreaking.

Opening the show is local hero Jennifer Castle, another singer/songwriter perfectly suited to the hallowed hall. Praise be to Live At Massey Hall for making it happen.

November 23 at Massey Hall (178 Victoria), 8 pm. $18.94-$29.50. On sale August 4. masseyhall.com.

Yeti On Horseback, Hunter Gatherer, Ischemic, Sarin Coalition 9 pm. $10. briefcaseshow.com. August 11.

Turning Point Summer Soundclash: A Man Called Warwick, Phillippe Noel The Garrison 10:30 pm-3 am. $10-$15. August 12.

Kelly Prescott Dakota Tavern 7-9 pm. $12-$15. ticketfly.com. August 12.

War Ensemble (as Slayer), The Cola Heads (as The Ramones), The Missfats (as the Misfits), Pussy Envy Bovine Sex Club doors 9 pm. $10. August 18.

WAVES After Party: Wyze Gyal Harbourfront Centre doors 7 pm. $17-$22. harbourfrontcentre.com. August 18.

Dave Hause The Garrison doors 8 pm. $15.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. August 19.

David Calzado y su Charanga Habanera, DJ Bernal Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 9:30 pm. $50-$65. ticketweb.ca. August 25.

Dead Letter Office, Autumn Stones The Garrison 9 pm. $12, adv $10. ticketfly.com. August 25.

Snaggle, Brownman Ali May Cafe 9 pm. $10. August 26.

A World Away 2017: Natasha Roldán, Earlybird, Stretch Turner and others Daniels Spectrum 7 pm. $18-$50. eventbrite.com. September 3.

Julie & the Wrong Guys, Casper Skulls Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. September 7.

Ashleigh Ball (Hey Ocean!) Rivoli doors 8 pm. $15-$17. ticketfly.com. September 9.

Morgan Heritage, Ammoye Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 8 pm. $36.50-$39.50. ticketmaster.ca. September 10.

Lil Yachty Rebel doors 8 pm, all ages. $29.50-$40. ticketmaster.ca. September 13.

Pierre Kwenders, Datu, Obuxum, DJ Sean Sax Rivoli 8 pm. $20, adv $10-$15. eventbrite.ca. September 15.

Alison Wonderland, Elohim Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 10 pm. $27-$37. ticketweb.ca. September 15.

The Wilderness of Manitoba The Garrison 8 pm. $15-$18. ticketfly.com. September 20.

Daphne Willis Supermarket doors 7 pm. $15. On sale August 4. ticketfly.com. September 24.

Feist Massey Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $35-$75. On sale August 4. ticketmaster.ca, masseyhall.com. September 24.

Jessica Mitchell, Spencer Burton Drake Hotel doors 7 pm. $tba. masseyhall.com. November 25.

Slow Dancer Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $13.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. September 27.

Cloakroom The Garrison 8 pm. $13.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. September 30.

Pile Sneaky Dee’s 8 pm. $13.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. October 3.

UFO, Saxon, Jared James Nichols Queen Elizabeth Theatre doors 6:30 pm. $39.75-$79.75. ticketfly.com. October 3.

Zakk Sabbath, Them Evils Opera House 8 pm. $28.75. rotate.com, ticketfly.com, facebook.com/stainedclassrecords. October 4.

Joan Shelley, James Elkington Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. October 5.

Tough Age, Future Punx, Eyeballs, New Chance The Baby G 9 pm. $10. ticketfly.com. October 6.

Yelle Adelaide Music Hall 7 pm. $22.50-$25. ticketfly.com. October 7.

Propagandhi, Iron Chic, G.A.S. Drummers Opera House 7 pm. $24. ticketfly.com. October 11.

Twiztid, Moonshine Bandits, Blaze Ya Dead Homie, Whitney Peyton Opera House 7 pm,. $33.50. ticketfly.com. October 13.

Scott Helman, Ria Mae Danforth Music Hall doors 8 pm, all ages. $20-$25. On sale August 4. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com. October 14.

Jessica Lea Mayfield, Mal Blum Rivoli doors 8 pm. $15.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. October 15.

Grails The Garrison doors 8 pm. $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. October 15.

KESHA Rebel doors 7 pm, all ages. $48-$68. On sale August 5. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. October 16.

BØRNS Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $25. ticketfly.com. October 17.

The Taggart and Torrens Canadianity Tour The Great Hall doors 8 pm. $20. ticketfly.com. October 18.

Soulfly, Cannabis Corpse, Noisem, Lady Kong Opera House doors 7 pm. $28. ticketfly.com. October 19.

Stark Naked & The Fleshtones, Eugene Ripper, The Hard Toms Rivoli doors 9 pm. $15, adv $8-$10. ticketfly.com.October 21.

Jaden Smith Air Canada Centre Opening for Fall Out Boy. Doors 6 pm. $35.50-$75.50. On sale August 11. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. October 25.

Tera Melos, Speedy Ortiz Hard Luck doors 7 pm. $18. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. October 28.

Cattle Decapitation, Revocation, Full Of Hell, Artificial Brain Opera House doors 7 pm, all ages. $26.50. ticketfly.com. October 31.

The Franklin Electric Mod Club doors 7 pm. $20. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com. November 2.

Colter Wall -Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $15. ticketfly.com. November 2.

Elephant Revival Drake Hotel 7 pm. $20.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. November 3.

The Coronas Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $12. -ticketfly.com. November 4 & 5.

The Bloody Beetroots Opera House $tba. thebloodybeetrootsofficial.ca. November 7.

P.O.S., Metasota, Transit22 Rivoli doors 8 pm. $21-$25. ticketfly.com. November 8.

Mister Heavenly Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $17.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. November 8.

Dream Theater Sony Centre doors 7 pm. $49.50-$199.50. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. November 12.

Bleachers, Bishop Briggs Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 6:30 pm. $32.50-$50. ticketfly.com. November 14.

Kamasi Washington Danforth Music Hall doors 6 pm. $35.50-$45.50. On sale August 4. ticketmaster.ca. November 16.

Alex Lahey Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $15.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. November 22.

Andy Shauf, Jennifer Castle Massey Hall 8 pm. $tba. On sale August 4. masseyhall.com. November 23.

Children of Bodom, Carach Angren, Lost Society, Uncured Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $31.75-$38. ticketfly.com. November 28.

Thrice, Circa Survive Rebel doors 6 pm, all ages. $40-$60. ticketmaster.ca. November 29.

Kenny G Massey Hall doors 7 pm. $39.50-$99.50. ticketmaster.ca, masseyhall.com. December 14.

The Killers Air Canada Centre doors 7 pm. $29.50-$95. On sale August 11. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. January 5, 2018.