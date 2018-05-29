Aqua and Prozzäk are coming to Toronto... together

Seeing the cartoon CanRock band Prozzäk in these late twenty-teens is already enough to spin you back to the days of Napster and ICQ, but teaming with fellow late-90s cheese-pop group Aqua might just be a nostalgia overload.
The pair of throwbacks are also joined by Whigfield – whose hit Saturday Night came a few years earlier, but fits the sugary Eurodance vibe – for the cross-Canada The Rewind Tour, which kicks off with a Toronto date on September 8 that might just turn Echo Beach into an episode of Electric Circus. Oh wait, the show also includes Much Video Dance party.
It's not explicitly branded as a costume party, but how will this not be a concert full of Simons, Milos, Barbies, Dr. Jones and, um, characters from Sliding Doors? If it feels a bit like Pride, that's appropriate: the show is presented by Pride Toronto and a portion of the concert's proceeds is going to the organization.
September 8 at Echo Beach (909 Lake Shore West). Doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $60, early bird $45. On sale June 1. ticketmaster.ca.
More Just Announced Toronto Shows
Red Bull Music Presents: Collectif NUDE’s Block Party: Ravyn Lenae, Birthday Boy + Trish, Shay Lia, Keita Juma at Drake Commissary doors 3 pm. $5 with RSVP, $10 without. redbull.com. June 9.
Victoria Gibson’s Sound Seed: Tribute to Pauline Oliveros, Laura Swankey’s Play The Moment at Array Space 7:30 pm. $10/pwyc. June 10.
Celebrating Massey Hall – 124 Years: Whitehorse, Jim Cuddy, Sarah Harmer, Sam Roberts, Buffy Sainte-Marie at Massey Hall 8 pm. $18.94. masseyhall.com. June 14.
A Deer A Horse, Chladny, Smooches at The Baby G doors 8:30 pm. $10. June 18.
Luna Li at The Baby G Silver Night show. Doors 8:30 pm. $10. eventbrite.ca. June 18.
Isla Craig, Eiyn Sof at Tranzac doors 8 pm. $12-$15. eventbrite.ca. June 24.
Blocko 20: Black Is Magic: SWV, DJs Blackcat, Tamika, Pleasure, Nik Red, Craig Dominic at PRIDE Wellesley Stage 1 pm-11 pm. Free. June 25.
Johnny Yukon at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $17.50. ticketweb.ca. June 25.
Old Sea Brigade, Falcon Jane, Johnny Shay at Monarch Tavern doors 8 pm. $11.50. ticketfly.com, soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com. June 26.
Bambara at The Baby G doors 9 pm. $10. ticketfly.com. June 29.
Fish-Fest T.O.: Moonwalks, Brenda, Lake of Fire, Crazy Bones at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $15. July 6.
Fish-Fest T.O.: Saint Pé, Vypers, Possum, SEance Sisters at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $15. July 7.
Bells Atlas, Witch Prophet, Ice Cream at Lee’s Palace doors 9 pm. $10.50. ticketfly.com. July 7.
Devon Welsh at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $12. rotate.com, ticketfly.com. July 8.
Hala, BOYO, Triples at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $10. rotate.com, ticketfly.com. July 13.
Pharmakon at The Garrison doors 9 pm. $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. July 21.
Kedr Livanskiy, Kaade at Adelaide Hall 8 pm. $15-$20. ticketfly.com. July 26.
Yung Bae at The Baby G July 29 show added. Doors 8 pm. $12. ticketfly.com. July 28-29.
Manifesto: Chronixx, Zinc Fence Redemption at Nathan Phillips Square and other venues More acts and details TBA. mnfsto.com. August 9-19.
Yuno at The Garrison doors 9 pm. $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. September 8.
Aqua, Prozzäk, Whigfield at Echo Beach The Rewind Tour, presented by Pride. Doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $45-$60. On sale June 1. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. September 8.
Kensington Market Jazz Festival at various venues Acts and details TBA. kensingtonjazz.com. September 14-16.
Venus Fest: Zola Jesus, Moor Mother, Bully, a l l i e, Elle Barbara’s Black Space, OSHUN, Isla Craig, TiKA, Vallens, LOOM at Mod Club and Opera House Three-day wristbands $58-$63, one-day tickets $19-$27. venusfest.net. September 20-22.
Molly Nilsson at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $10. rotate.com, ticketfly.com, soundscapesmusic.com. September 24.
SOPHIE at Mod Club doors 7 pm. $25-$30. ticketfly.com. September 26.
Timber Timbre at Horseshoe $1 from every ticket goes to support the First Nations Child & Family Caring Society of Canada. Doors 9 pm. $21. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. October 12.
Jessie J, Ro James at Rebel doors 7 pm, all ages. $45-$60. On sale June 1. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. October 16.
Darwin Deez at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $15. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. October 17.
British Lion at Queen Elizabeth Theatre doors 7 pm, all ages. $34.50-$42.50. On sale June 1. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. November 1.
Shannon & The Clams at Lee’s Palace doors 8:30 pm. $21.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. November 2.
Yellow Days at Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $20. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. November 14.