Aqua and Prozzäk are coming to Toronto... together

Seeing the cartoon CanRock band Prozzäk in these late twenty-teens is already enough to spin you back to the days of Napster and ICQ, but teaming with fellow late-90s cheese-pop group Aqua might just be a nostalgia overload.

The pair of throwbacks are also joined by Whigfield – whose hit Saturday Night came a few years earlier, but fits the sugary Eurodance vibe – for the cross-Canada The Rewind Tour, which kicks off with a Toronto date on September 8 that might just turn Echo Beach into an episode of Electric Circus. Oh wait, the show also includes Much Video Dance party.

It's not explicitly branded as a costume party, but how will this not be a concert full of Simons, Milos, Barbies, Dr. Jones and, um, characters from Sliding Doors? If it feels a bit like Pride, that's appropriate: the show is presented by Pride Toronto and a portion of the concert's proceeds is going to the organization.

What are Eiffel 65 up to?

September 8 at Echo Beach (909 Lake Shore West). Doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $60, early bird $45. On sale June 1. ticketmaster.ca.

More Just Announced Toronto Shows

Red Bull Music Presents: Collectif NUDE’s Block Party: Ravyn Lenae, Birthday Boy + Trish, Shay Lia, Keita Juma at Drake Commissary doors 3 pm. $5 with RSVP, $10 without. redbull.com. June 9.

Victoria Gibson’s Sound Seed: Tribute to Pauline Oliveros, Laura Swankey’s Play The Moment at Array Space 7:30 pm. $10/pwyc. June 10.

Celebrating Massey Hall – 124 Years: Whitehorse, Jim Cuddy, Sarah Harmer, Sam Roberts, Buffy Sainte-Marie at Massey Hall 8 pm. $18.94. masseyhall.com. June 14.

A Deer A Horse, Chladny, Smooches at The Baby G doors 8:30 pm. $10. June 18.

Luna Li at The Baby G Silver Night show. Doors 8:30 pm. $10. eventbrite.ca. June 18.

Isla Craig, Eiyn Sof at Tranzac doors 8 pm. $12-$15. eventbrite.ca. June 24.

Blocko 20: Black Is Magic: SWV, DJs Blackcat, Tamika, Pleasure, Nik Red, Craig Dominic at PRIDE Wellesley Stage 1 pm-11 pm. Free. June 25.

Johnny Yukon at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $17.50. ticketweb.ca. June 25.

Old Sea Brigade, Falcon Jane, Johnny Shay at Monarch Tavern doors 8 pm. $11.50. ticketfly.com, soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com. June 26.

Bambara at The Baby G doors 9 pm. $10. ticketfly.com. June 29.

Fish-Fest T.O.: Moonwalks, Brenda, Lake of Fire, Crazy Bones at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $15. July 6.

Fish-Fest T.O.: Saint Pé, Vypers, Possum, SEance Sisters at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $15. July 7.

Bells Atlas, Witch Prophet, Ice Cream at Lee’s Palace doors 9 pm. $10.50. ticketfly.com. July 7.

Devon Welsh at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $12. rotate.com, ticketfly.com. July 8.

Hala, BOYO, Triples at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $10. rotate.com, ticketfly.com. July 13.

Pharmakon at The Garrison doors 9 pm. $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. July 21.

Kedr Livanskiy, Kaade at Adelaide Hall 8 pm. $15-$20. ticketfly.com. July 26.

Yung Bae at The Baby G July 29 show added. Doors 8 pm. $12. ticketfly.com. July 28-29.

Manifesto: Chronixx, Zinc Fence Redemption at Nathan Phillips Square and other venues More acts and details TBA. mnfsto.com. August 9-19.

Yuno at The Garrison doors 9 pm. $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. September 8.

Aqua, Prozzäk, Whigfield at Echo Beach The Rewind Tour, presented by Pride. Doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $45-$60. On sale June 1. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. September 8.

Kensington Market Jazz Festival at various venues Acts and details TBA. kensingtonjazz.com. September 14-16.

Venus Fest: Zola Jesus, Moor Mother, Bully, a l l i e, Elle Barbara’s Black Space, OSHUN, Isla Craig, TiKA, Vallens, LOOM at Mod Club and Opera House Three-day wristbands $58-$63, one-day tickets $19-$27. venusfest.net. September 20-22.

Molly Nilsson at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $10. rotate.com, ticketfly.com, soundscapesmusic.com. September 24.

SOPHIE at Mod Club doors 7 pm. $25-$30. ticketfly.com. September 26.

Timber Timbre at Horseshoe $1 from every ticket goes to support the First Nations Child & Family Caring Society of Canada. Doors 9 pm. $21. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. October 12.

Jessie J, Ro James at Rebel doors 7 pm, all ages. $45-$60. On sale June 1. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. October 16.

Darwin Deez at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $15. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. October 17.

British Lion at Queen Elizabeth Theatre doors 7 pm, all ages. $34.50-$42.50. On sale June 1. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. November 1.

Shannon & The Clams at Lee’s Palace doors 8:30 pm. $21.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. November 2.

Yellow Days at Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $20. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. November 14.

