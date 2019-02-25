Aqua, Vengaboys and S Club to play 90s Nostalgia show in Vaughan

× Expand Gabriella Rivera Aqua at Echo Beach last summer.

Does the Vengabus go to Vaughan?

This summer, the city’s Interchange Park will host the motherlode of bands that will remind you of your bar mitzvah or Grade 8 semi-formal. It’s like they saw last summer’s Aqua and Prozzäk concert at Echo Beach and said, “We can beat that.” So they are bringing back the two colourful late-90s pop groups and adding S Club (no longer 7, but, sadly, 3), Vengaboys and Right Said Fred. The latter broke out in the early 90s as opposed to late 90s, so you’d think that would make them too early in addition to too sexy, but “retro” tends to be a moving target.

No need to get creative with the title with that lineup. The show is called 90s Nostalgia and it’s hosted by – who else? – former MuchMusic VJ Rick “The Temp” Campanelli, along with Tony Monaco. Also promised: Mario Kart racing, a video dance party, 90s trivia with YTV’s Video & Arcade Top 10 host Rob Pagetto, “Moe’s Tavern” (unclear if it’s a recreation or something else) and a hope that copyright law is voided by nostalgia.

June 22 at Interchange Park (1 Commerce Street, Vaughan, Ontario), 3-11 pm. $64-$95. 90snostalgia.ca.



