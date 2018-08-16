In memoriam: Aretha Franklin, 1942-2018

As soon as we hear those horn chords and that clever little guitar lick on the opening to Respect, the dance floor overflows. Everyone’s stepping to the beat – baby boomers, millennials, a rainbow of genders and sexualities, Black, white, whatever your roots – because Aretha Franklin’s voice moved you no matter who you were.

She died today (Thursday, August 16) of pancreatic cancer.

I owned a copy of one of her first recordings, produced by John Hammond, who knew how to scout talent. At the time – she was in her teens – she performed only while she was playing the piano. It kept her grounded, she always said. Listening to the album now (for a long time it was very hard to find) you can hear a unique energy in that voice.

As she matured, she continued to sound like no one else. While hitting the high notes, she was still able to get an astonishing depth of tone. Mariah Carey may have range, but she doesn’t have that burnished timbre. Patti LaBelle has a hefty tone but not the essential discipline that Franklin mastered. You never heard Franklin improvising in a way that meandered all over the place or showed off. The voice was sultry, sinewy, inspiring – like many Black artists the church was her music school – with a power that blew the roof off any venue. No one’s ever done an impression of the Queen of Soul that comes close to replicating her gift.

In the mid-60s, she signed with Atlantic records, where she became a hit-maker. As soon as Respect went to number one on the charts – Otis Redding always ruefully bemoaned the fact that, though he wrote Respect, she owned that tune – she began singing less at the piano and more at the mic. And the hits kept coming: Chain Of Fools, (Sweet Sweet Baby) Since You’ve Been Gone, Think, (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman. Franklin was an 18-time Grammy winner and, with 20 number-one hits, was one of the best-selling musical artists of all time.

She was a huge star beloved in the mainstream but when Black Power became a force, she didn’t shy away from the real world around. Her 1972 album title Young, Gifted And Black was an in-your-face expression of Black pride.

Despite her immense talent, she had her struggles and was a fierce survivor. She had two sons by the time she was 17 (she later had two more) and had to deal with an abusive and controlling husband and manager in her early career. Later in 1979, burglars shot and killed her father. She battled health problems that were never publicly identified – unfortunately, the press focused endlessly on her weight – but she emerged as a determined woman, very much in control of her career.

She had hits for other tunesmiths, I Say A Little Prayer, for Burt Bacharach and, of course, (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman, for Carole King, but she was a skilled songwriter herself, penning big hits such as Day Dreaming, Think and Who’s Zoomin’ Who.

What she could not control was her terror of flying – spurred by a rocky flight in 1982 – which seriously curtailed her ability to tour. Eventually, she went on the road by bus but she disliked the grind. I saw her perform in Toronto at Massey Hall in the 90s and she was plainly not into it. The voice knew no bounds, even as she raced through one of those medleys of her hits.

But towards the end of her life she stayed true to what mattered to her: her rendition of My Country Tis Of Thee which she delivered at Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009 is one for the ages. She was scheduled to play the Toronto Jazz Festival in 2017, then rescheduled to 2018, but she was sadly never able to make up the date. Her last public performance was at an AIDS benefit last November.

Only one word conveys the essential feeling of those who loved her art: respect.

