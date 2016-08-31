Avant-garde music fest takes over Yonge-Dundas Square this weekend

× Expand Soupcans

Arty and experimental music fest Intersection is back this weekend for a two-day run.

The annual event – which focuses on the nexus between contemporary classical and rock – begins Friday (September 2), with an intimate show at DIY space Soybomb (156 Bathurst) featuring New York-based no wave/punk guitarist and composer Elliott Sharp, who will be backed by local collective Thin Edge New Music. Punk group Soupcans are also on the bill, and the show will be preceded by a panel on the role classical music plays in pop and rock (and vice versa) featuring Sharp and members of Thin Edge.

On Saturday (September 3), the avant-garde action will move to Yonge-Dundas Square (1 Dundas East) from 2 to 10 pm. Local Krautrockers Absolutely Free will perform with contemporary classical ensemble Contact. Other acts on the bill include saxophonist Kyle Brenders and his electro-acoustic group, Cory Latkovich’s Imaginary Flesh ensemble, which features members of Hooded Fang, L CON and The Holy Grasp, and Canadian art stalwart Michael Snow.

