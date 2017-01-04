BADBADNOTGOOD and Kilmanjaro members aim to fill the dance floor at Wax Museum

× Expand Wax Museum DJ Armak (left) and DJ Handsome crate-dig at Kops.

Love BADBADNOTGOOD? Want to hear them DJ?

New monthly event Wax Museum at Dundas Video (831 Dundas West) finds BBNG’s Chester Hansen DJing under the name DJ Handsome alongside Ryan Macdonald, aka Kilmanjaro, aka DJ Armak.

“There are a lot of DJs in Toronto playing on a laptop with a controller, choosing from all the hottest tracks online,” Macdonald tells NOW. “That’s great, we love playing gigs like that, too.

“But we’re excited to try to give people a different experience with Wax Museum. Get people hooked with some awesome throwbacks, great drum breaks, spinning vinyl that really connects with everyone and hopefully get everyone dancing.”

If you’re not in the mood for dancing to soul, hip-hop, funk and R&B, you can take advantage of Dundas Video’s vintage 80s and 90s video games or shop for collectible vinyl at the Kops Records pop-up boutique. Kops also provides the vinyl (chosen by DJs Armak and Handsome), posters, merchandise and prizes.

For the Saturday (January 7) edition, DJ Twigg fills in for DJ Armak. The night starts at 10 pm and is pwyc.

