Beth Ditto is playing the Mod Club: Just Announced Toronto shows

Mary McCartney Beth Ditto

Beth Ditto

Hours before Beth Ditto was due to play the Horseshoe last July in support of her solo record, Fake Sugar, the former Gossip singer cancelled due to health issues that landed her in the hospital in New York City a day earlier.

Good news: the vocal powerhouse is returning to the road in March and the itinerary includes a stop at the Mod Club. Before she was an international pop star, Ditto was known to Toronto audiences through Gossip’s performances at queer rock ’n’ roll club Vazaleen. The band’s garage punk evolved into dance rock and eventually lifeless pop on 2012’s A Joyful Noise. Along the way she cut a few excellent solo club anthems and then channelled Southern rock influences and 80s power balladry on Fake Sugar.

It’s been too long since we’ve experienced Ditto’s expansive voice and razor-sharp wit onstage, and this will be the first chance to check out her latest musical direction live.

March 17 at the Mod Club (722 College), doors 7 pm. $26.50. ticketweb.ca.

New Year’s Eve with Bonjay, Jessy Lanza, Nino Brown, Classic Roots & Nimkii Osawamick, OBUXUM Nathan Phillips Square 8 pm. Free. toronto.ca/newyearseve. December 31.

Vaal Coda doors 10 pm. $20-$25. codatoronto.com. January 12.

The Balconies Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $12. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com, horseshoetavern.com. February 1.

[Sebell], Sara Diamond, Francois Kirk Drake Hotel 8 pm. $15-$20. ticketfly.com. February 2.

1000Mods Hard Luck doors 7 pm. $15.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. February 8.

Elderbrook, Imagined Herbal Flows Drake Hotel doors 7 pm. $18.50. ticketweb.ca. February 10.

Now, Now Drake Hotel Second show added. Doors 7 pm. $18. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. February 11 & 12.

Starcrawler The Garrison doors 8 pm. $12. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. February 19.

The Academic Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $12. ticketweb.ca. February 20.

Intervals, Jason Richardson, Nick Johnston, Night Verses Opera House doors 7 pm. $25. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. February 23.

Butch Haller Dakota Tavern doors 8 pm. $10-$12. ticketfly.com. February 23 and 24.

Lil Xan, $teven Cannon Mod Club doors 7 pm, all ages. $20-$109. On sale December 22. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ­ticketfly.com. February 25.

Kasador, Vista Kicks Adelaide Hall doors 7 pm. $12-$15. ticketfly.com. February 25.

Eidola, Capstan, Andres Sneaky Dee’s doors 6 pm. $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. February 26.

Yndi Halda, Staghorn The Baby G doors 7 pm. $13.50-$17. ticketfly.com. February 27.

nothing,nowhere, Shinigami, Lil Lotus, Jay Vee Velvet Underground doors 8 pm, all ages. $15. ticketweb.ca. March 6.

Joe Pug The Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $20. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. March 10.

Beth Ditto Mod Club doors 7 pm. $26.50. ticketweb.ca. March 17.

Elohim Velvet Underground doors 7 pm, all ages. $19. ticketweb.ca. March 29.

Shopping The Baby G doors 9 pm. $14.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. March 30.

BadBadNotGood Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. On sale December 22. ticketmaster.ca. March 30 & 31.

The Contortionist, Silent Planet, Skyharbor, Strawberry Girls Velvet Underground doors 6 pm, all ages. $27-$95. soundscapesmusic.com, ­rotate.com, ticketfly.com. April 3.

The Slackers Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $25-$40. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com, horseshoetavern.com. April 6 & 7.

A$AP Ferg Rebel 7 pm. $39-$117. ticketmaster.ca. April 9.

Lucy Dacus, And The Kids Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $13.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. April 9.

Vundabar, Ratboys Hard Luck doors 7 pm, all ages. $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. April 11.

Autograf Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $20. ticketweb.ca. April 12.

Todrick Hall Opera House doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $32.50-$152.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. April 17.

Turnover, Camp Cope, Summer Salt Opera House doors 7 pm. $26. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. April 25.

IAMX Lee’s Palace doors 8:30 pm. $22.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. April 27.

Natalia Lafourcade Queen Elizabeth Theatre doors 7 pm, all ages. $46.50-$64.50. ticketfly.com. May 2.

This Is The Kit The Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $17.50. On sale December 22. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. May 20.

Field Trip Fork York Garrison Common fieldtriplife.com. June 2 & 3.

Glass Tiger Massey Hall 8 pm. $39.50-$79.50. masseyhall.com. June 23.

Charlie Puth Budweiser Stage doors 6 pm, all ages. $25-$79. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com. July 11. 3

