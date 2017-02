Beyries, Thundercat, Talib Kweli: Hot Tickets

× Expand Beyries plays Burdock, Tuesday (February 28).

MEAT WAVE The Baby G (1608 Dundas West), Thursday (February 23) Chicago post-punk.

PUBLIC ANIMAL, MOUNTAIN DUST, HAWKEYES, ROUGH SPELLS The Baby G (1608 Dundas West), Friday (February 24) Timeless rawk.

GREY LANDS, FRESH SNOW Monarch Tavern (12 Clinton), Friday (February 24) Wayne Petti-fronted band.

TALIB KWELI Phoenix Concert Theatre (410 Sherbourne), Friday (February 24) Brooklyn rapper rescheduled.

YOUNG M.A. Rebel (11 Polson), Friday (February 24) OOOUUU!!!

SOMEWHERE THERE FESTIVAL w/ Nick Fraser New Quartet, Prince Nifty, Lila Ensemble, Craig Dunsmuir & Dun-Dun Band & more Tranzac (292 Brunswick), Friday-Sunday (February 24-26) Fifth annual left-field music fest.

BLACK DIAMOND BALL: BRANDY, VITA CHAMBERS Fairmont Royal York Hotel (100 Front West), Saturday (February 25) R&B vet's overdue T.O. debut.

BARGAIN BASH w/ DJs Jason Palma & General Eclectic, DJ Bambii & more Honest Ed's (581 Bloor West), Saturday (February 25) Dance party.

K. FOREST Drake Hotel (1150 Queen West), Sunday (February 26) Rising Brampton R&B singer.

WOLFE ISLAND WINTER BALL W/ JASON COLLETT & MORE The Great Hall (1087 Queen West), Sunday (February 26) Kingston fest's fundraising concert.

THUNDERCAT Danforth Music Hall (147 Danforth), Tuesday (February 28) See preview.

BEYRIES Burdock (1184 Bloor West), Tuesday (February 28) Promising new singer/songwriter.

