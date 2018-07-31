Billy Talent are throwing a benefit concert for victims of the Danforth shooting

× Expand Dustin Rabin

Billy Talent are throwing a benefit concert during the Taste of the Danforth festival for the victims of the Danforth shooting. Joining them will be fellow Toronto artists City and Colour, PUP and more still to be announced. The TOronto TOgether concert will directly support the affected community.

“What has happened in Toronto this summer and what happened on the Danforth a few blocks from our studio, has not only hit close to home, this HAS hit home,” Billy Talent said in a statement.

“We want to throw a concert to show the world and more importantly our community that Toronto is a place of love, of community, of kindness and compassion. The violence that has happened here this summer does not represent the majority.”

While no one has the answers, they say, we can take action by coming together.

All proceeds will be donated to #TORONTOSTRONG via the Toronto Foundation in support of the victims.

August 11 at Danforth Music Hall (147 Danforth), doors 7 pm. $TBA. On sale August 1. torontotogether.com.

Matty (of BADBADNOTGOOD) at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $10. ticketfly.com. August 9.

SArah Davachi at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $12.50. ticketfly.com. August 9.

TOronto TOgether: Billy Talent, City & Colour, PUP and others at Danforth Music Hall 7 pm. Benefit concert for #TORONTOSTRONG / Toronto Foundation. $TBA. torontotogether.com. August 9.

Dusted, Sauna, Sahara, DJ Anni at Monarch Tavern doors 9 pm. $9.50. ticketfly.com. August 16.

Jazz Cartier at Velvet Underground doors 8 pm. Sold out. August 16.

Kommissars, Dodds, No Kind at The Baby G doors 9 pm. $10. August 21.

The Brains at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $10. ticketfly.com. August 23.

Tidal Wave, Milhouse, The High Loves at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $10. August 23.

Awakebutstillinbed, Jordaan Mason, Found Objects, Hesitate at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $10. August 26.

Schooltree at The Baby G doors 8:30 pm. $TBA. August 31.

Little Kid, Fog Lake at The Baby G doors 9 pm. $10. September 1.

Gnarly Horse, Gregory Pepper, Girlongirl, Liver at The Baby G EP release, doors 8 pm. $10. September 6.

Lucky Chops at Lee’s Palace doors 8:30 pm. $17.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. September 8.

Joris Voorn at The Great Hall doors 9 pm. $TBA. ticketweb.ca. September 20.

Silver Dapple, So Young at The Baby G doors 9 pm. $10. ticketfly.com. September 21.

Super Whatvr, dubé, Beach Goons at Sneaky Dee’s doors 6 pm, all ages. $16.50. On sale August 1. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. September 21.

Sean Nicholas Savage at Monarch Tavern doors 9 pm. $9.50. ticketfly.com. September 22.

Badge Epoque Ensemble, Korea Town Acid at The Baby G doors 9 pm. $10. ticketfly.com. September 22.

Modern Sky Festival: Tizzy T, Sunset Rollercoaster, Yao 13 with Erbai, Bohan Phoenix, Calvin Love at Echo Beach doors 3 pm. $59-$269. ticketmaster.ca. September 23.

Your Smith (FKA Caroline Smith), BAUM at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. September 26.

Electric Six, Jeremy & The Harlequins at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $20.50. On sale August 3. soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com, ticketfly.com. September 29.

Reignwolf at Mod Club doors 7 pm. $25. ticketmaster.ca. September 30.

Sylvan LaCue, Khary, Treazon at Rivoli doors 7 pm. $19.90-$55.80. ticketweb.ca. September 30.

Carach Angren, Wolfheart, Mors Principium Est at The Garrison doors 7 pm. $27.50. ticketfly.com. October 2.

Royal Canoe, Begonia at The Baby G doors 7 pm. $20-25. ticketfly.com. October 4 and 5.

Doldrums at Monarch Tavern doors 9 pm. $10. ticketfly.com. October 5.

Cane Hill, Sharptooth, Afterlife at Hard Luck Bar doors 7 pm, all ages. $16.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. October 8.

TTNG, The Kraken Quartet at Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $20. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. October 11.

Jerry Paper, Kiefer, Stimulator Jones at Adelaide Hall doors 7 pm. $15-20. ticketfly.com. October 14.

Lil Gnar, GERM at Mod Club doors 8 pm, all ages. $20. ticketweb.ca. October 14.

Destroyer (Solo) at The Great Hall doors 7 pm. $20. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. October 21.

ADULT., Police Des Moeurs at The Garrison doors 9 pm. $12.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. October 26.

The Goon Sax at The Baby G doors 9 pm. $12. ticketfly.com. October 27.

Kikagaku Moyo at Lee’s Palace doors 7 pm. $17.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. October 28.

Billie Eilish at Phoenix Concert Theatre October 30 show added. Doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $27.50-$40. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com. October 30 and 31.

Tennis, Matt Costa at Longboat Hall doors 8 pm. $22.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. -November 9.

Gorgon City at Opera House doors 7 pm. $TBA. ticketweb.ca. November 9.

Classified at Opera House doors 7 pm, all ages. $30. On sale August 1. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. November 16.

Colter Wall at Opera House doors 7 pm. $25. On sale August 3. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. November 24.

Marissa Nadler at The Baby G doors 9 pm. $15. ticketfly.com. December 1.

Phosphorescent, Liz Cooper and The Stampede at Mod Club doors 8 pm. $23. On sale August 3. ticketfly.com, -rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. December 6.

Polo & Pan at Velvet Underground doors 7:30 pm. $TBA. ticketweb.ca. December 10.

Parcels at Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $17.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. February 26.

Jungle at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $27.50-$32.50. ticketmaster.ca. March 16.