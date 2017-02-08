Blondie is coming to Toronto this summer: just announced shows

× Expand Blondie

What do Charli XCX, Johnny Marr, Sia, Dev Hynes, Laurie Anderson, Joan Jett, Canadian movie blogger Adam Johnston and John Roberts of Bob’s Burgers have in common? They all worked on Blondie’s 11th album, Pollinator.

The record comes out May 5 (via BMG), and following the release singer Debbie Harry, guitarist Chris Stein and drummer Clem Burke area hitting the road with Garbage. The itinerary includes a long-overdue appearance in Toronto at the Sony Centre on July 26.

Although Blondie has played other southern Ontario cities over the years, the date marks the band’s first proper Toronto gig since a 2004 show at the now defunct venue Guvernment.

Produced by John Congleton, Pollinator was the last album to be recorded at legendary New York studio Magic Shop (David Bowie recorded Blackstar there) before it shuttered. The album was a highly collaborative affair for the new wave forerunners, with the aforementioned names – as well as the Strokes’ Nick Valensi and TV on the Radio’s Dave Sitek – songwriting, producing and playing on its 11 tracks.

“We put the word out and asked people for songs, and we got a lot of responses. I’m happy the way it all came together,” Harry said in a statement. “It was a different approach for us, to draw in all of these things. I feel like we did what we did back [in the 1970s] and we put out these sounds and ideas, and now we’ve come full circle, pulling it back in, continuing this ongoing chain of events, this circular motion.”

Core Blondie members Harry, Stein and Burke will be joined onstage by bassist Leigh Foxx, guitarist Tommy Kessler and keyboardist Matt Katz-­Bohen.

July 26 at Sony Centre (1 Front East), doors 7 pm, all ages, with Garbage. $44.50-$122.50. On sale Friday (February 17) at 10 am. ticketmaster.ca.

More just announced Toronto shows

SonReal, Clairmont The Second Mod Club 6 pm, $20. ticketmaster.ca. February 18.

The Shuvs Quixotic Sounds In-store performance. ­7 pm, free. February 19.

Public Animal, Mountain Dust, Hawkeyes, Rough Spells The Baby G doors 9 pm, $10. February 24.

Talib Kweli Phoenix Concert Theatre Rescheduled from February 8. Doors 8 pm, $29.50-$39.50. ticketmaster.ca. February 24.

The Highest Order Silver Dollar Venue farewell show. Doors 9 pm. ­rotate.com, junerecords.com. February 25.

Bargain Bash: DJs Jason Palma & General Eclectic, Electro Swing Co, Dre Ngozi, DJ Bambii Honest Ed’s doors 9 pm. $26.50. ­torontoforeveryone.com. February 25.

DJ Rap, British Man Dem, Lush, Saigon, Utek & Exlixah ­Rebel doors 10 pm, $25. ­ticketmaster.ca. ­March 3.

Baby Dee, IC/JC/VC, Transcombobulation Burdock doors 8:30 pm. $15, adv $12. soundscapesmusic.com, ­rotate.com. March 3.

DJ esco Opera House doors 8 pm, $25. ticketmaster.ca. March 4.

Inc. No World The Baby G March 9.

Many Visions: Plumes Deconstructs the Music of Grimes and David Jones Music Gallery doors 7 pm, $15, adv $13, stu $10. musicgallery.org. March 11.

The Alchemist, Meyhem Lauren Adelaide Hall doors 8 pm, $25-$30. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. March 11.

Carpenter Brut Velvet Underground Second show added. Doors 7 m, $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketweb.ca, March 11-12.

Divine Council Velvet Underground doors 7 pm, $20. ticketmaster.ca. March 13.

Ricardo Villalobos, Amir Javasoul Coda doors 10 pm. $46.80. wantickets.com. March 18.

Dada Life Rebel doors 8:30 pm. ticketmaster.ca. March 24.

m. Ward The Great Hall doors 8 pm. $30. ­rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. March 25.

Half Waif, Little Kid, Caiya Horseshoe doors 7 pm, all ages. ­$12.50. ­rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. ­March 27.

Five Alarm Funk, Funny Funk, Moon Head Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm, $12.50. soundscapesmusic.com, ­rotate.com, ticketfly.com. March 30.

Vunderbar, Horse Jumper Of Love Smiling Buddha doors 7 pm, all ages. $20. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. April 2.

QuiÑ ­Drake Hotel doors 7 pm, $20. ticketmaster.ca. April 2.

Sallie Ford Horseshoe doors 8 pm, $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. April 9.

The Bronx, Dave Hause & The Mermaid Lee’s Palace doors 7 pm. $22.50. soundscapesmusic.com, ­rotate.com, ticketfly.com. April 12.

Me First And The Gimme Gimmes Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm. $32.50. soundscapesmusic.com, ­rotate.com, ticketfly.com. April 15.

In This Moment, Motionless In White, Avatar, Gemini Syndrome Danforth Music Hall doors 5:30 pm, $39.40-$49.50. ticketmaster.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. April 16.

Clean Bandit Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7:30 pm, all ages. $27.50-$32.50. ticketweb.ca. April 24.

O-Town ­Mod Club doors 8 pm, $27.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. April 25.

Sam Outlaw Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm, $13.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. April 25.

Tommy Youngsteen: The Best of Bruce Springsteen Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $12. soundscapesmusic.com, ­rotate.com, ticketfly.com. April 28.

They Came From Nowhere: Texas King, Hiroshima Hearts, After The Lounge, Kate Channer, Ritalin Boy Horseshoe Jack Richardson London Music Awards show. Doors 8 pm. April 29.

Catfish & The Bottlemen Rebel doors 7 pm, all ages. $29.50-$54.50. ticketmaster.ca. May 4.

Pond, Kirin J Callinan Mod Club doors 8 pm, $17.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. May 5.

Real Estate, Frankie Cosmos Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, $20-$25.50. ticketmaster.ca. ­May 9.

Mustard Plug, K Man Horseshoe doors 7:30 pm. $13.50. horseshoetavern.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ­rotate.com, ticketfly.com. May 18.

Pegboard Nerds: Revenge of the Nerds Tour Maison Mercer doors 10 pm. $17.50. ticketweb.ca. May 19.

Conan & North The Garrison doors 8 pm. $16. rotate.com, ticketfly.com. May 21.

Happyness Velvet Underground doors 8 pm. ­May 23.

Future Islands Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, $25.50-$40.50. ticketfly.com. May 27.

Heavy Hearts, KINK, Ashes At Dawn, The Maysides, Uforia Opera House Album release show. 8 pm. June 9.

Day Wave Horseshoe doors 9 pm, $13.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. June 10.

Rise Against, Deftones, Thrice, Three Trapped Tigers Budweiser Stage doors 6 pm, all ages. $25-$79.50. ticketmaster.ca. June 11.

John Legend, Gallant Budweiser Stage 8 pm, $43.25-$133.25. On sale February 10. ­ticketmaster.ca. June 17.

Nickelback, Daughtry, Shaman’s Harvest Budweiser Stage doors 6 pm, $35.75-$140.75. ticketmaster.ca. June 27.

Blondie, Garbage Sony Centre doors 7 pm, all ages. $44.50-$122. On sale February 17. ticketmaster.ca. July 26.

Muse, Thirty Seconds To Mars, RVRIS Budweiser Stage doors 7 pm, $39.50-$129.25. On sale February 10. ticketmaster.ca. July 18.

Lady Gaga Air Canada Centre 7:30 pm. $45-$275. ticketmaster.ca. September 6.

Tash Sultana Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm, $20. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. September 28.

