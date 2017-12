Boxing Week music fest returns to the Drake Hotel: Just announced Toronto shows

× Expand Harrison

The holiday season has a bad rep when it comes to live music. Toronto clubs do tend to quiet down, but it’s actually a good time to catch low-key sets by expat musicians in town to see family – or parties for those done with turkey and ready for tequila.

The Drake Hotel’s boxing week music fest What’s In The Box has been the place to see rising names like Clairmont The Second and A l l i e post-Christmas. This year, the Queen West venue is bringing back DJ Bambii’s Jerk party and electronic musician Harrison. Also: Cobourg-based rock duo Cleopatrick, indie rockers Day Trip and electronic pop band Dizzy, plus perennially popular jam session Practice.

December 26-30 at the Drake Hotel (1150 Queen West). $5. thedrakehotel.ca.

What’s In The Box Music Festival: Cleopatrick, Hoodlem, Day Trip, ­Harrison, Bambii’s Jerk, Dizzy, Itzsoweezee and others The Drake Hotel Boxing Week music fest. $5. December 26-30.

Goldlink, J.I.D. River Tiber (DJ Set) Mod Club doors 8 pm. $25. ticketmaster.ca. December 29.

Box Of Kittens – PoP! NYE 2018 with DJs Greg Gow, Mike Gibbs, Jamie Kidd, Bob Sexton (e), Sara Simms and Automaticamore Zero Gravity Circus 10 pm-6 am. $25-$45. boxofkittens.ca/nye. December 31.

Traces The Drake Hotel doors 6 pm. $12. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. January 10.

Yacht The Garrison doors 8 pm. $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. January 13.

Blackalicious Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $23.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. January 14.

The Belle Game The Drake Hotel 7:30 pm. $13. ticketfly.com. January 19.

Tommy Youngsteen: Darkness On The Edge Of Town Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $15. soundscapesmusic.com, ­rotate.com, ticketfly.com. January 19.

Tokimonsta Velvet Underground doors 10 pm. $20. ticketweb.ca. January 19.

Wing Night (The Band) Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $12. ticketfly.com. January 20.

Close Talker, Language Arts Adelaide Hall doors 8 pm. $12-$15. ticketfly.com. January 26.

Sleeping With Sirens Danforth Music Hall doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $25.50-$40. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com. January 26.

Spiderwebs: No Doubt Tribute­ Band Adelaide Hall doors 7 pm. $15-$20. ticketfly.com. January 27.

Yoke Lore The Garrison doors 8:30 pm. $13. ticketweb.ca. January 27.

Billy Kenny, Chris Larsen, Casualties of Sound Coda doors 10 pm. $20-$30. codatoronto.com. January 27.

The Skull Hard Luck Bar doors 8 pm. $20. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. January 30.

Igorrr Mod Club doors 7 pm. $23.50. ticketfly.com. February 1.

Jay Electronica Danforth Music Hall doors 8 pm. $29.50-$39.50. ticketmaster.ca. February 3.

Wardruna Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $36.50-$44.50. ticketfly.com. February­ 8.

Soulection Radio Tour with Joe Kay Mod Club doors 7 pm. $15-$20. ­ticketfly.com. February 8.

Drezo Velvet Underground doors 10 pm. $20. ticketweb.ca. February 9.

Haunted ­Summer Smiling Buddha doors 9 pm. $10.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. ­February 9.

Now, Now Drake Hotel doors 7 pm. $18. ticketfly.com. February 11.

The East Pointers The Great Hall doors 8 pm. $20. ticketfly.com. February 14.

Winterfolk XVI Blues & Roots Festival Various venues ­winterfolk.com. February 16-18.

Less Than Jake, DIRECT HIT!, Four Year Strong, Bearings Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm, all ages. $27.50-$30. ticketmaster.ca. February 21.

Deer Tick Lee’s Palace doors 8:30 pm. $25. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. February 24.

Joyner Lucas, Marlon Craft, Dizzy Wright Velvet Underground doors 8 pm. $26-$95. ticketweb.ca. February 25.

Watain, Deströyer 666 Opera House 7 pm. $29.50. ticketfly.com. February 25.

Higher Brothers Velvet Underground doors 9 pm. $65-$95. ticketweb.ca. February 25.

That1guy Hard Luck doors 7 pm. $15. ­rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. February 27.

Phoebe Bridgers Velvet Underground 8 pm. $TBA. ticketweb.ca. ­February 28.

Palehound The Baby G doors 9 pm. $10. ticketfly.com. March 2.

Supersonic: Oasis Tribute Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $10-$15. ­ticketfly.com, horseshoetavern.com. March 2.

Jonathan Wilson The Great Hall doors 7:30 pm. $20.50. soundscapesmusic.com, ­rotate.com, ticketfly.com. March 5.

The Wooden Sky, Twist Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $15. soundscapesmusic.com, ­rotate.com, ticketfly.com. March 8.

Septic Flesh, Dark Funeral, Thy Antichrist Mod Club 7 pm. $27.50. ­ticketfly.com. March 8.

Les Deuxluxes Smiling Buddha doors 8:30 pm. $10.50. soundscapesmusic.com, ­rotate.com, ticketfly.com. March 8.

Dashboard Confessional Danforth Music Hall Second show added. Doors 7 pm. $39.50. ticketweb.ca. March 10 & 11.

G-Eazy, Trippie Red, Phora, Anthony Russo Rebel doors 6 pm. $69.50-$79.50. ticketmaster.ca. March 13 & 14.

Earthless, Kikagaku Moyo, JJUUJJUU Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $18.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. March 14.

Ty Dolla $ign Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 8 pm, all ages. $32. ticketmaster.ca. March 14.

Santana FirstOntario Centre (Hamilton) 8 pm. $40-$99.50. ticketmaster.ca. March 20.

Mura Masa (DJ set) Coda doors 10 pm. $20-$30. ticketweb.ca. March 22.

Secrets Hard Luck Bar doors 7 pm, all ages. $13.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. March 23.

Nelly The Music Hall (Oshawa) 8 pm. $TBA. March 27.

Son Lux, Sinkane, Hanna Benn The Great Hall 8 pm, all ages. $20. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. March 28.

Too Many Zooz Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm, all ages. $20-$30. ticketfly.com. March 30.

New Politics, Dreamers, The Wrecks Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $25-$40. ticketmaster.ca. April 1.

Chinese Man Mod Club doors 7 pm. $24.50-$27. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. April 2.

Denzel Curry, IDK Rebel doors 7 pm, all ages. $39.50. ticketmaster.ca. April 9.

Ty Segall Danforth Music Hall 7 pm. $226-$32. ticketmaster.ca. April 11.

Ministry Opera House doors 7 pm. $55. ticketmaster.ca. April 14.

Acid Mothers Temple The Garrison doors 9 pm. $16.50. rotate.com, ticketfly.com. April 17.

The Residents Mod Club doors 7 pm. $25-$40. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. April 19.

Cancer Bats: 10 Years of Hail Destroyer Lee’s Palace doors 8:30 pm. $20. ticketfly.com. April 20-21.

Kamelot, Delain, Battle Beast Opera House 7 pm. $33.50-$108.50. ticketfly.com. April 23.

Kid Koala Mod Club doors 7 pm. $25. ­rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. April 27.

Alice In Chains Massey Hall doors 7 pm. $59.50-$120. ticketmaster.ca. May 1.

Jorja Smith Opera House Second show added. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $40. ticketmaster.ca. May 5 & 6.

Lindi Ortega Mod Club doors 7 pm. $22.50. ticketmaster.ca. May 9.

Hammerfall, Flotsam And ­Jetsam Opera House 7 pm. $33.50-$78.50. ticketfly.com. May 29.

Kesha & Macklemore Budweiser Stage doors 6 pm, all ages. $30.50-$126. ­ticketmaster.ca. July 16.

Yanni Budweiser Stage doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $29.50-$189.50. ticketmaster.ca. July 21.

Sylvan Esso Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $30-$35. ticketmaster.ca. July 31-August 1.

music@nowtoronto.com | @nowtoronto