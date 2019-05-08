Broken Social Scene to play a free Canada Day concert at Harbourfront Centre

× Expand Richmond Lam

There are certain band/venue combos that just make magic. With all due respect to Ted's Wrecking Yard (continue to RIP), Broken Social Scene's most myth-making concerts have gone down at the Harbourfront Centre.

First, there was the 2004 show, right when You Forgot It In People was reaching its critical apex, and for which they used the cover of NOW Magazine to declare it their final show ever (it wasn't). Then there was the marathon 2009 show, which reunited most of their lineup for the first time in ages and was later immortalized onscreen in Bruce McDonald's This Movie Is Broken – sometimes considered their greatest gig ever.

Broken Social Scene will be back at the Harbourfront Centre at the outdoor Concert Stage for a free concert on Canada Day this summer, and it might as well be a heritage minute. They'll certainly play some new songs off their two recently released Let's Try The After EPs, but we'd be surprised if they left out any of the old Torontopia-era favourites.

July 1 at Harbourfront Centre (235 Queens Quay West), 9:30pm-10:45pm, all ages. Free. harbourfrontcentre.com.

