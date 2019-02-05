Broken Social Scene play a homecoming show at Danforth Music Hall this spring

× Expand Richard Lam

Homegrown music collective Broken Social Scene are back and far from broken.

The band – which constantly seems to be on the verge of a breakup, hiatus or reunion – has managed to maintain an impressive and cohesive discography even with members popping in and out of the roster. And even with their favourite festival Field Trip going on hiatus, we'll get a big Toronto homecoming show this year.

Their next EP, Let's Try The After Vol 1 (out February 15 on Arts & Crafts), will mark their first new record since 2017's Hug Of Thunder, but the members have been keeping busy working on their own projects. Most notably BSS co-founder Kevin Drew worked as a producer and co-writer on Gord Downie’s posthumous album Introduce Yerself, which won him a pair of Junos. The current roster also features Ariel Engle, who recently premiered her own project La Force.

There's constant new energy in the band, and their new five-song cycle brings new grooves and textures to their signature melting pot of melodies.

×

April 24 at Danforth Music Hall (147 Danforth), doors 7 pm. $TBA. On sale February 8. ticketmaster.ca

MORE JUST ANNOUNCED TORONTO SHOWS

Matt Nathanson,Blu Sanders at Mod Club doors 7 pm. $45. ticketmaster.ca February 26.

DJ Skratch Bastid, DJ Nu-Mark and Friends at Koerner Hall 8 pm. $40-$50. rcmusic.com. March 1.

The Aces, Tishmal at Opera House doors 7 pm. $17.50. ticketmaster.ca. March 5.

Dark Thoughts, School Damage, Charm at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $10 at door. March 5.

Altameda, Espanola, Lenny Bull at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $10 adv. ticketfly.com. March 6.

Puma Blue, Westerman at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $16.50. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com. soundscapesmusic.com. March 8.

SongBird North: Kinnie Starr, Elana Harte, Michie Mee, Moscow Apartment Temerty Theatre at Royal Conservatory of Music International Women’s Day concert. 8 pm. $35. rcmusic.com. March 9.

Bad Child at Velvet Underground doors 7 pm. $15. ticketmaster.ca. March 14.

Reignwolf at Drake Hotel doors 7 pm. $29.50. ticketmaster.ca. March 12.

Failure, Swervedriver at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm. $32.50-$52.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. April 1.

Neyla Pekarek at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $18. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. April 1.

Avey Tare at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $15. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. April 4.

Earl Sweatshirt Phoenix Concert Theatre 8 pm. $33 and up. ticketweb.ca. April 5.

Old Sea Brigade at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $13.50. eventbrite.ca. April 9.

LA Dispute at Opera House doors 7 pm, all ages. $25. ticketfly.com. April 16.

Roy Blair at Velvet Underground doors 7:30 pm, all ages. $TBA. On sale February 8. embracepresents.com. April 17.

Broken Social Scene at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $TBA. On sale February 8. ticketmaster.ca. April 26.

TR/ST, ionnalee at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm. $25. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. April 26.

Deer Tick, Courtney Marie Andrews at Opera House doors 7 pm. $25. ticketmaster.ca. May 4.

Josh Ritter, The Royal City Band, Penny & Sparrow at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $29.50-$32.50. ticketmaster.ca. May 8.

Passion Pit at Danforth Music Hall doors 8 pm. $TBA. ticketmaster.ca. May 17.

Imogen Heap at Queen Elizabeth Theatre doors 8 pm. On sale February 8. $45-$65. ticketmaster.ca. May 16-17.

Nitzer Ebb at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $40. On sale February 8. ticketmaster.ca. May 14.

Alessia Cara at Sony Centre doors 7:30 pm. $TBA. On sale February 7. ticketmaster.ca. May 17.

Jon Langford at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $15. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. May 23.

Combichrist, Silver Snakes at Lee’s Palace doors 7 pm. $24. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. May 24.

Bear’s Den at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm. $27.50.-$37.50. On sale February 8. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. May 24.

Florence + the Machine, Blood Orange at Budweiser Stage doors 7:30 pm. $TBA. On sale February 8. florenceandthemachine.net. May 26.

Terrible, Thanks for Asking at Great Hall doors 8 pm. $30. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. May 30.

Vampire Weekend at Echo Beach doors 6 pm. $69.50-$79.50. ticketmaster.ca. June 5.

Billie Eilish, Denzel Curry at Echo Beach doors 6:30 pm. On sale February 8. $67.05. ticketmaster.ca. June 11.

Spencer Krug at Great Hall doors 8 pm. $20. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. June 19.

Robyn Hitchcock at Drake Hotel doors 7 pm. $25. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. June 23.

Bud Light Dreams at Echo Beach Lineup and details TBA. June 29-30.

ShineDown, Badflower, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Broken Hands at Echo Beach doors 6 pm. $59.50-$79.50.On sale February 8. ticketmaster.ca. July 9.

Jimmy Buffet, The Coral Reefer Band at Budweiser Stage doors 8pm. $TBA. On sale February 8. ticketmaster.ca. June 19.

The Specials at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $63-$94. ticketmaster.ca. May 14.

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators at Rebel doors 7 pm. $59.50-$100. On sale February 8. ticketmaster.ca. July 29.

John Mayer at Scotiabank Arena Second show added. Doors 7:30 pm. $TBA. ticketmaster.ca. July 30 & 31.

Kacey Musgraves at Sony Centre doors 7 pm. $45-$85. On sale February 8. ticketmaster.ca. September 9.

Find more just announced Toronto concerts here.

@nowtoronto