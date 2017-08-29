Bruce Springsteen closes the Invictus Games: just announced Toronto shows

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana Bruce Springsteen Bruce Springsteen at the Air Canada Centre, February 2, 2016.

The Invictus Games were established in 2014 by Prince Harry as the only international adaptive sporting event for injured, wounded and ill veterans. Toronto is hosting this year’s games with 17 nations participating, and the Canadian government is bringing out some major performers for the opening and closing ceremonies – none bigger than The Boss.

Bruce Springsteen has entertained a veteran or two in his day and he’s got a full catalogue of inspiring, fist-pumping anthems that might play at the end of a sports movie. So it fits that he’s playing the closing ceremony. The only challenge will be cutting his live show down from the three or four hours he usually plays.

The event’s opening hands headlining duties over to some Canadian talent: Sarah McLachlan, Alessia Cara and the Tenors. They’ll be joined by La Bottine Souriante and Laura Wright on September 23.

Springsteen will be joined for the closing on September 30 by Bryan Adams, Kelly Clarkson, Coeur de pirate and Bachman & Turner.

Both shows will go down at the Air Canada Centre and are open to the public. They will also be broadcast on CTV. But if you want to catch Springsteen in concert, this is a solid way to see him.

At the Air Canada Centre (40 Bay), September 23 & 30, 7:30 pm. $48-$150. ticketmaster.ca.

Also just announced: Azealia Banks is coming to play Toronto for the first time. That sounds almost inconceivable considering how long she's been on our radar, but it's true – her show at the Opera House on October 8 will be her first live date here.

Banks's extreme outspokenness and unfiltered social media feed (sometimes very offensive, sometimes resulting in bans) have often overshadowed her music. That may have something to do with the long-delayed local debut.

Listen back to the Harlem-raised artist's discography – a full-length LP, an EP and two mixtapes including last year's Slay-Z – and you'll hear a trailblazing artist with her finger on the pulse, mixing hip-hop and R&B with adventurous dance beats. And she was doing it long before that became the trendy thing for every rapper to do.

Now we'll finally get a chance to see how it translates to the stage.

At the Opera House (735 Queen East), October 8, 7 pm, all ages. $25. On sale August 31. Pre-sale starts August 29 at 10 am; password: AZEALIA. ticketfly.com

