Buffy Sainte-Marie, dvsn, Charlotte Day Wilson, Basia Bulat and Belly playing free Canada Day shows

You can always count on the City of Toronto for some safe, council-approved July 1 festivities, but heavy-handed Canada 150 patriotism must have hit the city hard this year.

For four days at four public venues, Canada Days will bring an impressively diverse program of literal and figurative fireworks – all free. It’s dance, circus, comedy, human statues and an enormous amount of live music. Each night will finish with a fireworks display.

Seriously, it feels like 150 artists are playing.

Nathan Phillips Square itself gets four stages and June 30 kicks it off with a bizarre pairing in which Indigenous folk legend Buffy Sainte-Marie somehow opens for Barenaked Ladies.

July 1 packs a full day of headliner-worthy talent, as indie rock mainstays Born Ruffians make way for a Vinyl Vaudeville show from Kid Koala, something colourful and likely anatomical from Maylee Todd, and Ron Sexsmith teaming up with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra.

The gem of the day is up-and-comer Charlotte Day Wilson, whose smoky soul recently won us over at CMW.

The next day brings a stage full of all-time great hip-hop, R&B and soul performers as Shad, OVO Sound duo dvsn and Zaki Ibrahim grace the main stage.

They can’t help but be overshadowed by the epic collaboration of Toronto rap pioneers Michie Mee, Maestro and Dream Warriors sharing the stage for the first time. DJ Ron Nelson, this week’s NOW cover star and the promoter who booked them all at Concert Hall back in the 80s, will be on the decks.

July 2 finishes the festivities off with performances by Weeknd-affiliated rapper Belly and a celebration of Toronto’s rich reggae history with the Kingston All-Stars.

The party spans the city, as Mel Lastman Square offers its own July 1 festivities with a full day of genre-spanning performers including Inuktitut genre-benders The Jerry Cans, Montreal party-starters Busty and the Bass and hip-hop collective The Lytics.

Wavelength gets a block of programming at the July 1 Canada Days show at Humber Bay Park West, with The Magic and Most People. They play alongside golden-voiced indie folk singer Basia Bulat. Other highlights include contemporary gong ensemble Pentayo, Cree/Dené/Métis crew IsKwé and a lot more.

Finally, over at Scarborough Civic Centre on July 1, dancehall duo Bonjay plays alongside showcases of young talent from arts organizations Scarborough Arts, Unity, and RISE Edutainment.

Visit toronto.ca/Canada150 for the complete schedule.

