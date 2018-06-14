Cadillac Lounge to reopen as Blind Faith

× Expand Michael Watier

Cadillac Lounge was given an unexpected afterlife after we reported in April that the long-standing Queen West bar was about to close and reopen under a new name. It even threw a show called The Last Ride Of The Cadillac Lounge.

But then closing day came and the bar stayed open.

Turns out the new owners – a team of four led by general manager Neil Brown – got held up in legalities. Original owner Sam Grosso stuck around to keep the Cadillac running while they waited.

Now, again, the Cadillac Lounge is set to close, Tuesday (June 19). In its place will be Blind Faith.

The new owners plan to open as soon as possible (likely within the same week), simplified by the fact that not much is changing beyond the name and the pink Cadillac on the sign. Many of the live music bookings will even carry over, though Brown says they’re open to booking any style of music “as long as it’s fun and people will show up.”

Grosso, meanwhile, is keeping his brand and launching Cadillac Lounge Productions, which will book shows at other venues throughout Ontario. It launches with a show Friday (June 15) at the Great Hall featuring surf and country from the Surfrajettes and Big Tobacco & the Pickers.

