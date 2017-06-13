Exclusive! Cam Boys' new WILD CITY EP doubles as a video game

× Expand Cam Boys

Toronto's Cam Boys have a new EP out called WILD CITY, but there's one catch – it's also a video game and, no, you can't just listen to it.

"The only place you can hear WILD CITY is within the game, so in that sense, the game is kind of inextricable from the songs and vice versa," say the Boys in an email. "It’s our hope that this format makes the EP more immersive and engaging."

In the game, you'll help the Cam Boys try to get to their gig at Club Zoo on time by avoiding obstacles and powering up with burgers and diamonds. Dodge the longboarding rats and e-biking lizards to get to the next level.

× Expand WILD CITY the game is also Cam Boys latest EP.

There are four levels, each with a different song:

Level 1 – Levitate

Level 2 – Holiday

Level 3 – Overnight

Level 4 – Rooftops

"The music on WILD CITY is all about mixing electronic music with analog elements," the Boys say, "so a retro-style video game that blurs the line between reality and fantasy felt like a natural home for these songs."

Play it here! [Playable on desktop only, optimized for Chrome. Mobile is not supported.]

kater@nowtoronto.com | @katierowboat