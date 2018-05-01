Chad VanGaalen, Suuns to play Camp Wavelength 2018

× Expand Calgary's Chad VanGaalen headlines summer music fest Camp Wavelength.

Toronto’s annual music-festival-meets-summer-camp for grown-ups is returning on August 18-19.

Chad VanGaalen, Suuns, TOPS and Yamantaka // Sonic Titan are headlining the fourth annual Camp Wavelength, which is moving to a new location.

Last year, flooding pushed the festival off the island and onto the mainland. This year, Camp Wavelength hunkers down at Fort York’s Garrison Common. The lineup also includes Zaki Ibrahim, Casper Skulls, Maylee Todd, FRIGS, Chastity, Bernice, Moscow Apartment and more.

Single-day tickets and two-day weekend passes will go on sale online this Friday (May 4), while prolific Bunzers can also purchase tickets through the trading app’s new digital currency, BTZ. Hard tickets are available at Rotate This (186 Ossington) and Soundscapes (572 College).

In addition to the music, Camp Wavelength has teamed up with licensed cannabis producer Tweed to present the Campfire Comedy stage, where comedians (line-up TBA) will perform around an actual campfire. Visual art installations, dance performances, games, and food and drink vendors will be announced closer to the festival.

As always, the festival is all-ages.

For the full musical lineup, visit Camp Wavelength’s website.

× A post shared by Wavelength Music (@wavelengthmusic) on May 1, 2018 at 7:45am PDT

City Of The Sun Rivoli 8 pm. $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketweb.ca. May 23.

Purple Disco Machine, Nick Fiorucci Goldie 9 pm. $20. May 23.

Touch Sensitive Adelaide Hall doors 8 pm. $17-$19.99. ticketfly.com. June 2.

Eric Bellinger Velvet Underground doors 7 pm. $25. ticketweb.ca. June 7.

Brandi Carlile Massey Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $37-$77. ticketmaster.ca. June 8.

Flight Facilities Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 8 pm. $22-$27. ticketweb.ca. June 8.

I Don’t Know How But They Found Me Velvet Underground doors 7 pm, all ages. $17.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. June 10.

Walls Of Jericho, First Blood Hard Luck Bar doors 7 pm. $21. ticketfly.com. June 13.

NXNE: Cat & The Queen, Catl, Deanna Petcoff, Day Trip Horseshoe doors 8 pm. $9.50. ticketfly.com. June 13.

Haux Drake Hotel 8 pm. $10. ­rotate.com, ticketweb.ca. June 16.

The Mahones, The Downbelows, Teenage X, Cola Heads Lee’s Palace doors 8:30 pm. $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. June 16.

The Horrors Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $20.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. June 19.

Code Orange, Nicole Dollanganger, Twitching Tongues, Vein Mod Club doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $23. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com. June 26.

Langhorne Slim and the Lost At Last Band Velvet Underground doors 8 pm. $20. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. June 27.

Mother Mother, Little Destroyer Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $40. ticketfly.com. June 28 & 29.

Oh Geronimo, Sam Cash, Averages, LUVR Adelaide Hall doors 8 pm. $9.99-$13. ticketfly.com. July 6.

M. Ward Mod Club doors 8 pm. $32.50. ticketfly.com. July 11.

Homesafe, Hot Mulligan, Heart Attack Man, Jetty Boys Hard Luck Bar doors 6 pm, all ages. $16. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. July 19.

Deadbeats: Zeds Dead Echo Beach gates 5 pm. $31-$88. ticketmaster.ca. July 20.

Howlin Rain, Mountain Movers Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $12.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. July 25.

Bazzi Opera House doors 7 pm, all ages. $TBA. ticketweb.ca. August 4.

Joan Of Arc The Baby G 8 pm. $15. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. August 14.

Camp Wavelength: SUUNs, Tops, Chad VanGaalen, Yamantaka // Sonic Titan, Zaki Ibrahim, Casper Skulls, Maylee Todd, Frigs and more Fort York Garrison Common gates 1 pm, all ages. On sale May 4. $24-$99.99. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, campwavelength.com, showclix.com. August 18-19.

Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, Lauren Alaina Budweiser Stage 7:30 pm. $TBA. megaticket.com. September 15.

Leon Bridges Echo Beach Doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $60. ticketmaster.ca. September 27.

Honne Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 8 pm. $24.50-$34.50. On sale May 4. ­rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. October 1.

SG Lewis Mod Club doors 7:30 pm. $18.50. ticketweb.ca. October 2.

Ben Howard Budweiser Stage doors 7 pm, all ages. $25-$60. ­livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. October 5.

Jann Arden FirstOntario Centre 8 pm. $TBA. ticketmaster.ca. October 14.

Jill Barber Roy Thomson Hall 8 pm. $29.50-$59.50. roythomsonhall.com. October 16.

Dear Rouge Danforth Music Hall doors 6:30 pm. $21.50-$31.50. ticketmaster.ca. October 18.

Ezra Furman Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $15.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. October 27.

They Might Be Giants Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm. $27.50-$40. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. November 2.

Fleetwood Mac Air Canada Centre 8 pm. $99.50-$299.50. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. November 5.

Shallou Drake Hotel doors 7 pm. $TBA. ticketweb.ca. November 14.

