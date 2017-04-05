Casey Mecija, Nav, Owen Pallett and more: Hot Tickets

× Expand Casey Mecija with Char Argoza at the Drake Hotel, Friday (April 7).

THE FOREST: LAL, JUST JOHN, EYEDA, DURTYDABZ Adelaide Hall (250 Adelaide West), Thursday (April 6) Toronto electronic duo.

LISA LEBLANC Horseshoe (370 Queen West), Thursday (April 6) Bluegrass-influenced singer/songwriter.

NAV Mod Club (722 College),Thursday (April 6) The Weeknd protege's live debut.

UN BLONDE, BLISS GLOSS Monarch Tavern (12 Clinton), Thursday (April 6) Acoustic experimentalist.

CASEY MECIJA, CHAR ARGOZA Drake Hotel (1150 Queen West), Friday (April 7) Ex-Ohbijou member goes solo.

MUSIC FOR LESBIANS w/ Carole Pope, Rae Spoon, DJBetti Forde Phoenix Concert Theatre (410 Sherbourne), Friday (April 7) See preview.

CALVIN LOVE, INVASIONS, THE TRY UMPHS, CANYUN, THE TWO TIMES Silver Dollar (486 Spadina),Friday (April 7) Indie pop romantic and sharp dresser.

EMERGENTS III: CASTLE IF, LAURA SWANKEY Music Gallery (197 John), Friday (April 7) See preview.

BASIC SOUL UNIT, JAMES DUNCAN Bambi's (1265 Dundas West), Friday (April 7) Hometown house and techno.

OWEN PALLETT, AVRHA The Great Hall (1087 Queen West), Saturday (April 8) Pop violinist but also so much more.

JOEL PLASKETT & BILL PLASKETT, ELIOTT BROOD Massey Hall (178 Victoria), Saturday (April 8) Son-father joint tour.

FLOATING POINTS Danforth Music Hall, Tuesday (April 11) British electronic musician's live-band tour.

