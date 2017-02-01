Cate Le Bon, Talib Kweli, Coeur de Pirate: Hot Tickets

× Expand Cate Le Bon with Tim Presley at Velvet Underground, Thursday (February 2).

REVA DEVITO, BIRTHDAY BOY Drake Hotel (1150 Queen West), Thursday (February 2) Portland-based Kaytranada collaborator.

STRING FLING w/ Four on the Floor String Quartet, The Elwins, Fast Romantics, Grand Analogue, Hannah Epperson, Lindy Vopnfjörd, Dominique Fricot The Great Hall (1087 Queen West), Thursday (February 2) Inaugural classical-pop crossover gig.

BLUE RODEO, THE SADIES, RON HAWKINS & THE DO GOOD ASSASSINS Massey Hall (178 Victoria), Thursday-Friday (February 2-3) Country rockers' 1000 Arms tour.

CATE LE BON & TIM PRESLEY Velvet Underground (508 Queen West), Thursday (February 2) Welsh art rocker teams with White Fence man.

D'BI & THE 333 Harbourfront Centre (235 Queens Quay West), Friday (February 3) Dub poet's reggae project.

TALIB KWELI, K'VALENTINE Phoenix Concert Theatre (410 Sherbourne), Friday (February 3) Hip-hop veteran.

COEUR DE PIRATE, KROY Danforth Music Hall (147 Danforth), Saturday (February 4) Quebecoise singer and pianist.

DRIVE BY TRUCKERS Phoenix Concert Theatre (410 Sherbourne), Saturday (February 4) Socially conscious southern rock.

LONG WINTER w/ Devon Welsh, Off World, Saidah Conrad, Germaphobes, L CON, FIN, Young Clancy, Roberto, Vibrant Matter Theatre Centre (1115 Queen West), Saturday (February 4) Monthly DIY music and art party.

FREDDY POMPEII FUNDRAISER w/ members of Arson, The 'B' Girls, Battered Wives, The Curse, Demics, The Dents, Diodes, The Mods The Garrison (1197 Dundas West), Sunday (February 5) Benefit for Toronto punk musician.

DELICATE STEVE Velvet Underground (508 Queen West), Tuesday (February 7) Instrumental surf-twang.

