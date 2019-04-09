Stars to play Set Yourself On Fire in full at CBC Music Festival 2019

× Expand Shervin Lainez

Summer festival season’s sunny CanCon overdose is back for its seventh year.

For this year’s CBC Music Festival at Echo Beach, Toronto-based jangle rockers Alvvays – veterans of daytime festival slots, CBC included – are making the jump to headliner status. Also high on the poster are Stars, who are further making the case that 00s indie has become the new classic rock by playing their beloved 2004 album, Set Yourself On Fire, in full. Other big names include Rhye, Coeur de Pirate, Charlotte Cardin, Exco Levi and the legendary Buffy Sainte-Marie.

There’s also a q stage, which is where you can catch CBC Searchlight winner Shopé (a fun hip-hop artist who’s certainly given Drake’s Views a few million spins) alongside Peach Pit, Hubert Lenoir, the Courtneys and Emmanuel Jal.

There’s a new Juno 365 stage with all Juno nominees (because one CanCon institution wasn’t enough) featuring Elisapie, Nuela Charles, Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar and Laila Biali.

May 25 at Echo Beach (909 Lake Shore West), 1:30 pm, all ages. $39.50. On sale April 12. ticketmaster.ca. cbcmusic.ca/festival.

More Just Announced Toronto Concerts

Zeus, Communism at Jasper Dandy 8 pm. Free with RSVP. jasperdandy.ca. April 19.

Tough Age, Teen Archer, Stuck Out Here, Heavy Petter at Bovine Sex Club Pre-Pouzza party. Doors 9 pm. $10, $5 with Pouzza 9 pass. April 20.

Terror Jr at Mod Club doors 7:30 pm. $21.97. ticketweb.ca. April 22.

Single Mothers, Bad Waitress, Dear-God at Jasper Dandy 8 pm. Free with RSVP. jasperdandy.ca. April 26.

The Greeting Committee, Laye, Eli Rose, Ruby Waters, Ben Rogers at Rivoli doors 7 pm. Canadian Music Week. $20.94. ticketweb.ca. May 10.

Perturbator at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm. $30. ticketweb.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. May 12.

CBC Music Festival: Alvvays, Stars, Rhye, Coeur De Pirate, Buffy Sainte-Marie and more at Echo Beach doors 1:30 pm, all ages. $39.50. On sale April 12. ticketmaster.ca. May 25.

Bodega, Gustaf at Monarch Tavern doors 9 pm. $13.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. June 1.

Bones at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm, all ages. $29.50-$45. eventbrite.ca. June 5.

Pink Sweat$ at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $27-$38. ticketmaster.ca. June 13.

Tokimonsta, Ryan Playground at Velvet Underground doors 10 pm. $31.19. ticketweb.ca. June 21.

Touché Amoré, P.O.S., True Love at Lee’s Palace doors 7 pm. $25.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. June 23.

The High Divers at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $10.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. July 9.

Okkervil River at The Great Hall 7:30 pm. $25. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. July 10.

Little Steven And The Disciples of Soul at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7:30 pm. $76-$607.10. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. July 10.

Chase Atlantic, Lauren Sanderson at Opera House doors 7 pm. $22.50. On sale April 12. ticketmaster.ca. July 20.

Jacob Lee at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $15. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. July 20.

The FLeshtones at Horseshoe doors 8 pm. $15.50. On sale April 12. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. July 28.

Idles, A Place to Bury Strangers at Opera House doors 8 pm. $25.50. On sale April 12. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. July 30.

Maggie Rogers at Echo Beach doors 8 pm. $62.75-$85. ticketmaster.ca, eventbrite.ca. July 31.

Parker Millsap at Horseshoe doors 8 pm. $20. On sale April 12. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. August 4.

Herbie Hancock, Kamasi Washington at Roy Thomson Hall details TBA. August 6.

TruckFighters at Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $20.50. On sale April 12. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. August 16.

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard at Rebel doors 7 pm. $33.50-$43.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketmaster.ca. August 25.

The Raconteurs at Sony Centre doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $71.75-$111.75. On sale April 12. ticketmaster.ca. September 12.

Hot Chip at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm. $39.50-$60. On sale April 12. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. -September 12.

The B-52’s, OMD, Berlin at Sony Centre doors 6 pm, all ages. $70-$150. On sale April 12. ticketmaster.ca. September 13.

Fontaines D.C., Pottery at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $16. On sale April 12. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. September 13.

TinaRriwen at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $48-$79. ticketmaster.ca. September 28.

Ladytron at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $32.50-$37.50. On sale April 12. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. October 5.

Mt. Joy at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $TBA. On sale April 12. ticketmaster.ca. October 8.

Noah Kahan at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $25-$35. On sale April 12. ticketmaster.ca. October 13.

JS Ondara at Mod Club doors 6 pm. $20. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. October 26.

Pigface at Lee’s Palace doors 7 pm. $35. On sale April 12.rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. November 17.

Celine Dion at Scotiabank Arena Second show added. Doors 7:30 pm. $393-$1,442. On sale April 12. ticketmaster.ca. December 9 and 10.

