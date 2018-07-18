Charlotte Day Wilson to co-headline free Manifesto concert

× Expand Samuel Engelking

Manifesto has been teasing out programming for 2018, a year with a slightly tweaked format. The festival, which celebrates many aspects of hip-hop culture, has already announced a new Discovery Series of concerts across the city and a visual arts program featuring Hatecopy. Now, the centrepiece free concert at Nathan Phillips Square on August 17 has another headliner.

Toronto indie soul singer/songwriter/producer Charlotte Day Wilson will join Jamaican reggae star Chronixx and English rapper/poet/activist Akala for the free show. Wilson, a recent NOW cover star, is riding high off her well-received EP Stone Woman. Her inclusion gives the festival, which has always had an eye towards its home community, a solid local headliner and a satisfyingly eclectic lineup for the free concert.

The Nathan Phillips concert will also feature a wellness area, dance, vendors and other programming at Toronto's civic centre. Those events start at 1 pm and run until 11 pm, while mainstage musicians will begin at 5 pm.

August 17 at Nathan Phillips Square (100 Queen West), 1 pm-11 pm. mnfsto.com.

