Dan Burke announces lineup for Toronto's Class of 2019 series

× Expand Ariel Bader Shamai Up-and-coming Toronto singer/songwriter Ellis plays at the Monarch Tavern on January 25 as part of Class of 2019.

January is often the doldrums of live music, but thankfully Dan Burke’s “class of” series has stepped in the last handful of years to fill the void. The series presents sprawling bills full of rising or soon-to-rise Canadian indie acts.

The five Class of 2019 shows feature everything from raucous garage to bouncy art punk, creeping post-punk and twangy country-rock – full groups, solo acts, one-person bands, some glammy and decadent, some masked and anonymous.

The first goes down January 5 at Monarch Tavern, with Orville Peck, Gloin, Nikki Fierce, The Effens and Weak Hands.

The series moves to the Horseshoe on January 11 for an upbeat show with Paul Jacobs, Mother Tongues, Komodo, Pacer and Blankscreen.

Lee’s Palace gets the January 18 show, which brings Blue Sky Miners, Olivia and the Creepy Crawlies, Dan Edmonds and Katie McBride.

Then it’s back to the Monarch on January 25 with Ellis, Sorry Girls, For Jane and Rapport.

And finally, January 26 at the Horseshoe: Little Junior, Good Kid, NOBRO, Wine Lips and Pretty Matty.

January 5 to 26 at various venues. $10.50. eventbrite.ca.

