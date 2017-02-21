CMW 2017's lineup is stacked, with Earl Sweatshirt, Wolf Parade, Sebadoh and Allie X: just announced Toronto shows

× Expand Wolf Parade

CMW

Earl Sweatshirt, Wolf Parade, Japanese Breakfast, Allie X, Ought’s Tim Darcy, the Luyas and Sebadoh have joined this year’s Canadian Music Week lineup.

The annual festival and music industry conference will mark Los Angeles rapper Earl Sweatshirt’s first gig in town in almost two years. (He was scheduled to play Echo Beach last August but the show was cancelled.) Meanwhile, Montreal indie rockers Wolf Parade are returning to town a year after they sold out five consecutive nights at Lee’s Palace.

Other shows added to the six-day festival’s bill include a handful that are being co-promoted (and thus separately ticketed): A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Good Charlotte, Hopsin, Ria Mae, Xavier Omar and Infected Mushroom.

Promoter Dan Burke is also bringing one of his favourite acts, Japanese garage rockers Zoobombs, to play the Silver Dollar one more time before that long-running rock club closes in the spring to make way for construction of a residential building. Burke has been bringing the group to Toronto for years, and in 2001 they released a live album that was recorded at the El Mocambo while Burke was the booker there.

As usual, Toronto bands are well represented this year: Vallens, TOBi, the Wooden Sky, Danko Jones, Frigs, Twist, Casper Skulls, Pony, the Beaches, Beliefs, Featurette and Charlotte Cornfield. The CMW lineup already includes two shows at Mod Club by local soul singer Charlotte Day Wilson, plus Hollerado, Duchess Says, Weaves, Melissa Etheridge, High Valley, Chaz Bundick Meets The Mattson 2, Julia Jacklin, River- Town Saints, Greys, Hoan and Haviah Mighty.

April 18-23 at various venues. Passes $75-$150. cmw.net/music, ticketmaster.ca.

More just announced Toronto shows

Brian Fresco, Yasmine, Wavy Oasis at Drake Hotel doors 9:30 pm, $20, adv $15. universe.com/BrianFresco. March 2.

Sigma at Velvet Underground doors 10 pm, $15. ticketweb.ca. March 4.

The Band Perry at Mod Club doors 7 pm, all ages. $35. ticketmaster.ca. March 12.

Do Right 15: The Souljazz Orchestra, The Soul Motivators, Alister Johnson, Jill Peacock at Lee’s Palace 9 pm, adv $15. doright15.eventbrite.com. April 8.

Bing and Ruth at The Great Hall doors 8 pm, $20. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. April 12.

Bridget Kearney, Fit Club at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm, $16.50. soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com, ticketfly.com. April 14.

Canadian Music Week: Earl Sweatshirt, Wolf Parade, The Luyas, Allie X, Japanese Breakfast, Sebadoh, Casper Skulls, Tim Darcy and more at carious venues Passes $75-$150. cmw.net, ticketmaster.ca. April 18-23.

Zoobombs, MunizO, Knifey at Silver Dollar Canadian Music Week. Doors 8 pm, $10. ticketweb.ca. April 18.

Xavier Omar, TOBi, Voyce, Chris La Rocca at Velvet Underground Canadian Music Week. 7 pm, $20. ticketmaster.ca. April 18.

Good Charlotte, Silverstein, Waterparks, Movements at Danforth Music Hall Canadian Music Week. Doors 6 pm, all ages. $42.50-$52.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketmaster.ca. April 19.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie at Danforth Music Hall Canadian Music Week. Doors 7 pm, $29-$40. ticketmaster.ca. April 21.

Ria Mae at Adelaide Hall Canadian Music Week. 8 pm, $15-$18. ticketfly.com. April 21.

Too Many Zooz at Mod Club Canadian Music Week. Doors 8 pm, $23.50. ticketfly.com. April 21.

Hopsin, Token at Phoenix Concert Theatre Canadian Music Week. Doors 8 pm. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketweb.ca. April 23.

Supersuckers at Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm, $15.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. May 1.

Little Dragon, Goldlink at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, $26-$37. ticketmaster.ca. May 4.

Kilter at Drake Hotel doors 7 pm, $20. ticketmaster.ca. May 6.

Ryan Adams at Massey Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $49.50-$99.50. On sale February 24. masseyhall.com. May 9.

Goatwhore at The Garrison doors 7:30 pm. $20. ticketfly.com. May 11.

Colin Stetson at The Great Hall doors 8 pm, $18.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. May 15.

Jojo at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 8 pm, $29.50-$39. ticketfly.com. May 17.

Red City Radio, The Bombpops, Russian Girlfriends at The Cave doors 8 pm, $13.50. soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com, ticketfly.com. May 18.

Midnight Oil at Danforth Music Hall 7 pm, $45.50-$59.50. ticketmaster.ca. May 20.

Nightlands, The Building at The Garrison doors 8 pm, $13.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. May 24.

PWR BTTM at Velvet Underground doors 8 pm, $15.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. May 26.

J. Cole at Air Canada Centre 8 pm. $29.50-$149.50. On sale February 24. ticketmaster.ca. July 28.

Chris Stapleton at Budweiser Stage doors 5:30 pm, $30.75-$80.75. ticketmaster.ca. August 17.

OneRepublic, Fitz & The Tantrums, James Arthur at Budweiser Stage doors 6 pm, $25.50-$145.50. -ticketmaster.ca. August 18.

Descendents at Rebel doors 7 pm, $41.50-$49.50. ticketmaster.ca. September 8.

Pixies at Massey Hall 8 pm, all ages. $49.50-$89.50. masseyhall.com. September 29 and 30.

