CMW, Skepta, Wayne Shorter Quartet and more: Hot Tickets

CANADIAN MUSIC WEEK w/ Earl Sweatshirt, Charlotte Day Wilson, Sebadoh, Explosions In The Sky, Wolf Parade, Allie X, Boogie, Tanya Tagaq, Weaves and more Various venues, Thursday-Sunday (April 20-23).

TERRA LIGHTFOOT, BLUNT CHUNKS, LOU CANON,SHE-DEVILS The Tiny Record Shop (804 Queen East), Saturday (April 22) Record Store Day performances.

MICHAEL HURLEY Tranzac (292 Brunswick), Saturday (April 22) Cult folk hero.

WAYNE SHORTER QUARTET Koerner Hall (273 Bloor West), Saturday (April 22) Legendary jazz saxophonist.

COSMIC SOUL: SASSYBLACK, OBUXUM, M.I. BLUE Music Gallery (197 John), Saturday (April 22) Experimental rap and soul.

DUDEBOX PRESENTS: RECMOB W/ DJS NADYA TOLOKONNIKOVA, NINO BROWN, NORA TONES 500 Keele, #101, Saturday (April 22) Pussy Riot star DJs warehouse party.

MOON DUO Horseshoe (370 Queen West),Sunday (April 23) Portland psych-rockers.

BONOBO, ROMARE Danforth Music Hall (147 Danforth), Monday (April 24) Clangy, plinky electronic music.

THE COATHANGERS, POW WOWS, MEANWOOD Silver Dollar (486 Spadina), Tuesday (April 25) Atlanta punk rock.

WHAT SOVEREIGNTY SOUNDS LIKE: A FORUM FOR INDIGENOUS MUSICIANS WITH JEREMY DUTCHER AND ZIIBIWAN Music Gallery (197 John), Tuesday (April 25) Community panel on Indigenous music.

AIMEE MANN, JONATHAN COULTON Danforth Music Hall (147 Danforth),Wednesday (April 26) Eclectic musician does 60s and 70s folk.

SKEPTA Rebel (11 Polson), Wednesday (April 26) Grime heavyweight.

LYDIA AINSWORTH The Garrison (1197 Dundas West), Wednesday (April 26) Toronto pop experimentalist.

LEANNE BETASMOSAKE SIMPSON Drake Hotel (1150 Queen West), Wednesday (April 26) Singer/songwriter launches book.

