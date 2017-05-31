Mother Nature did not want Chance the Rapper to play Budweiser Stage

× 1 of 10 Expand Samuel Engelking × 2 of 10 Expand Samuel Engelking × 3 of 10 Expand Samuel Engelking × 4 of 10 Expand Samuel Engelking × 5 of 10 Expand Samuel Engelking × 6 of 10 Expand Samuel Engelking × 7 of 10 Expand Samuel Engelking × 8 of 10 Expand Samuel Engelking × 9 of 10 Expand Samuel Engelking × 10 of 10 Expand Samuel Engelking Prev Next

CHANCE THE RAPPER at Budweiser Stage, Tuesday, May 30. Rating: NNN

If Chance the Rapper believes in signs – and considering how central his Christian faith is to his music, I suspect he does – he might be discouraged by Mother Nature’s reaction to his graduation from Echo Beach to the bigger, next-door Budweiser Stage.

Chance’s Toronto stop on his theatre/arena-spanning Be Encouraged tour had originally been scheduled for last week, but rising water levels at Lake Ontario forced him to postpone. High waters also postponed the grand opening of the waterfront venue, recently rebranded from Molson Amphitheatre, making this the inaugural show. And, once again, it was a bit of a washout.

Though his set time was listed at 9 pm, Chance didn’t hit the stage until about 9:45. In the meantime, warmup act DJ Oreo spun a rapid succession of Kendrick, Drake and Future and got the very young, very amped crowd moving like a school dance where someone spiked the punch. By the time Chance rode onto the stage on a mini dirt bike, like a pre-teen playing Undertaker, people were ready to lose their minds.

Clad in a white T-shirt, black jeans and his customary 3 hat (on sale at the rammed merch booths), the 24-year-old rapper fed that enthusiasm back, repeatedly thanking the sold-out 16,000-strong audience for “giving him strength,” and brimming with the righteous energy of a thousand gospel choirs.

When he played Echo Beach last September, Chance was at the height of his Coloring Book hype and used it to create a show that matched his DayGlo positivity, with Saturday-morning-cartoon story lines and a choir of puppets. Less than a year later he’s officially broken through as a three-time Grammy winner (the first musician to win for a free mixtape), a veteran of the Obama White House and a perennial festival headliner. His stage show mirrored that level up, with the more traditional stage values that come with a bigger budget: projections, confetti and pyrotechnics.

A stripped-down version of his band, the Social Experiment, got their chance to shine on the their Surf album standout Sunday Candy, while his backup singers, Thirdstory (also popular YouTubers), took centre stage for D.R.A.M. Sings Special. Still, very little can upstage Chance the Rapper’s infectious charisma, which drove him through career-spanning fan favourites like No Problem, Angels, Cocoa Butter Kisses and the new DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber-featuring summer hit I’m The One.

The biggest novelty came midway, with a three-song set of songs from Kanye West’s The Life Of Pablo. That album has Chance’s fingerprints all over it already, but here he showed what it would have sounded like had it been his album instead. First we got his original version of Waves (which is begging for an official release), then a singalong version of Father Stretch My Hands Pt 2. Finally, he played a new, more ballad-like version of Ultralight Beam, the gospel-rap song that initially shot him toward superstardom and overshadowed Kanye on his own track. Now it’s fully his.

Multiple times throughout the set he joked that he was “ready to start the show,” but the joke became less funny when, after just about an hour of performance, the skies opened and cut things short.

There was no shelter as the 16,000 fans rushed through the Ontario Place grounds to make it out of the thunder and lightning. A strict bag policy meant many had to wait in the pouring rain to pick up their checked bags. Many kids met their parents in the parking lots for rides home. I’ve never been so jealous in my life.

