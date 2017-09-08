We reviewed Lady Gaga at the Air Canada Centre... as a comic

Lady Gaga has been in Toronto for a few days, first for two concerts as part of her Joanne World Tour and for the TIFF world premiere of Gaga: Five Foot Two, a Netflix-backed documentary about the making of her album. We were there on September 7 for the first of her two gigs at the Air Canada Centre, and rather than a run-of-the-mill concert review we sent cartoonist and illustrator Eric Kostiuk Williams to appraise the experience.

× Expand Eric Kostiuk Williams

Eric Kostiuk Williams is a cartoonist and illustrator living in Toronto. Recent publications include Condo Heartbreak Disco from Koyama Press and Babybel Wax Bodysuit from Retrofit Comics.