Partner were capital-R Rock Stars at the Horseshoe

PARTNER at the Horseshoe Tavern, Friday, September 8. Rating: NNNN

Before Partner played a single note Friday night, the group’s rhythm guitarist and singer Josée Caron had a short announcement for the gathered-in Horseshoe crowd. With her bandmate Lucy Niles beaming beside her, she held up a copy of their hot-off-the-presses debut album and spoke a single word.

“Finally.”

A lot has changed for the two best friends since they met at university and started playing music together in Sackville, New Brunswick a few years ago. They’ve relocated to Windsor, Ontario, expanded to a five-piece and, on the same night of this show, “finally” put out their debut album In Search Of Lost Time on You’ve Changed Records. Full of songs about weed, crushes and daytime TV, it’s a funny, scrappy, riff-heavy and unabashedly queer take on slacker rock that has already resonated with underdogs in a big way.

If there were any fears that the growing spotlight would temper the duo’s onstage antics, they were quickly dispelled, as Caron and Niles clinked beers with audience members, played bits and pieces of songs like Sum 41’s Fat Lip, sang a Maritimes pizza jingle and invited a girl from the audience to whisper a gross secret in their ears.

Their exuberant hour-long set following openers Triples, Sportsfan and NOBRO – all female-fronted rock bands – leaned heavily on their new album, with a smattering of older fan favourites like the economical hash ode Hot Knives and the tongue-in-cheek The ‘Ellen’ Page (whose namesake, much to Caron’s chagrin, wasn’t in attendance despite being in town for TIFF).

While the pair’s guitar heroics were a sight to behold, ricocheting off one another like pinballs and shredding back-to-back, it was their chemistry that shone the brightest.

Even when they slowed things down to play Creature In The Sun, which they jokingly referred to as a “deep cut,” it was delivered with a heartfelt interlude about the importance of meditation. Capping the night with a riotous cover of AC/DC’s It’s a Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll) and their own Ambassador to Ecstasy, they returned for an unaccompanied encore, singing to a backing track so they could gyrate and crowd-surf with gleeful abandon.

Without a debut album until now, Partner’s stature has been growing mostly by word-of-mouth and mostly from their over-the-top likeable live performances. It seems only a matter of time before bigger crowds discover what the album and this show confirmed – they’re capital-R Rock Stars.

