Review: Kacey Musgraves was versatile and inclusive at Danforth Music Hall

KACEY MUSGRAVES with NATALIE PRASS at Danforth Music Hall, Friday, January 12. Rating: NNNNN

Kacey Musgraves played a sold-out show at the Danforth Music Hall, re-inventing her catalogue for a full audience of country and non-country fans alike.

Her appeal to fans outside the genre dates back to 2013 with the single Follow Your Arrow, which gained widespread notoriety for its message of individuality and being yourself in a traditional-sounding country tune. Last year she opened for Harry Styles on his world tour, which made it look like she might cross over into pop. As this concert showed, she has the talent, image and stage presence to do so.

Virginia singer/songwriter Natalie Prass opened with an engaging set and energetic stage presence. Her diverse set ranged from funk to soft-rock and even, as she told the crowd, an attempt at country in Your Fool, the only song that hinted at her vocal power. But her band's strength and musicality shone brighter than her voice for most of the set.

Musgraves entered the stage to four synth beats. With her sparkly jumpsuit and flared legs covered in fringe, middle-parted long hair, six-piece band in matching suits and a shimmering backdrop, the pronounced 70s aesthetic brought an element of wonder – where was Spacey Kacey taking us?

Musgraves spotted an audience member's t-shirt with an anti-racist, anti-homophobic and anti-transphobic message and read it out loud, which earned wild cheers from the crowd. She spoke about finding common ground in music. “Everyone that’s here deserves to be in this room,” she said. Musgraves belongs to a young set of female country stars who are paving the genre’s way forward.

There was an expectation of surprise, and she met it throughout the set. With three albums to represent in a 90-minute set, some favourites – especially songs from the 2015 album Pageant Material, like Late To The Party, Fine, Biscuits and the title track – were missed, but the reinvention of her material, both older and from her critically-acclaimed 2018 album Golden Hour, fit a unified artistic vision. The sound was consistently country, but every once in a while some electro beats made their way into tracks, setting a dance-party tone. For a cover of Gloria Gayner's disco classic I will Survive, Musgraves was joined by Prass, once again bringing the 70s aesthetic to the forefront.

Mid-set, Mugraves and her band formed an intimate half circle for a delightful stripped-down classic country segment with a banjo, viola and double-bass, making a statement that she hasn't forgotten her roots. She knows her audience, and how to draw them in.

Before transitioning back to electric instruments during Love Is A Wild Thing, Musgraves talked about how everyone deserves love: a message that resonated with many in the room, especially young women. She dedicated her final song, Follow Your Arrow, to the inclusion t-shirt she pointed out earlier. And for the umpteenth time, the crowd – more diverse than most country shows I've been to – sang along to every word.

Musgraves and her band returned for an encore set, which showcased her versatility even more. After performing Rainbow accompanied only by a pianist, she ended the show with shimmering, country disco versions of of Brooks & Dunn's Neon Heart and her own hit High Horse.

With her ability to both appeal to wide audiences and reinvent country, it felt like last night was the last chance to see her at a venue as intimate as the Danforth Music Hall.

