Marilyn Manson cancelled, but Rob Zombie did his best to shock Toronto

ROB ZOMBIE at Budweiser Stage, Thursday, July 26. Rating: NNN

It wasn’t supposed to be this way. The Twins Of Evil tour was a chance to see two avatars of 90s edginess and parent-scaring: amazing talk show guest and showmanship-heavy shambles Marilyn Manson and the yin to his yang, nerdy artist-cum-horror kitsch lord Rob Zombie. Those of us in love with the decade that invented sarcasm and revitalized the use of stock footage in music videos were ready to be rocked. And at the last minute – right when he was scheduled to perform, in fact – it was announced that Manson would not be playing Budweiser Stage due to "unforeseen illness."

We knew he was sick, but not that sick!

This meant that the bulk of the show’s responsibility fell upon the sleeveless shoulders of Rob Zombie. Although the hour-long gap after opener Deadly Apples led to an amount of visible attrition and refunded customers (those who came just to see Manson were given their money back), by the time the curtains rose and Zombie’s eight-screen stage set-up and Nosferatu mic stands became visible, the crowd was ready to be blasted by his strip club-friendly anthems.

Zombie was part of a wave of dancey radio-friendly industrial music that seemed to be both mainstream and, if not underground, at least in love with the obscure. He comes from a time where abusing the word "motherfucker" was a novelty – unlike today, where the word may as well be used on kids’ television. The show felt like 1998 all over again.

Zombie’s hour-and-a-half set (extended due to lack of Manson) showed off the Herculean effort he makes to put on a good show. Each song had its own hypnotic, tailored video – everything from his signature imagery of b-movie nudity and violence, strange sci-fi, clips from The Munsters, even some sexy Nazi-oriented anime. It was all you could have asked for. Yet I still felt uncomfortable because a guy with a “We’re All Mad Here” backpack almost got in a fight in front of me. Clearly, I’m too much of a fearful person for your average shock rock crowd.

Although the songs, from White Zombie and Rob Zombie, all sound relatively the same (with Ging Gang Gong De Do Gong De Laga Raga leaning deeper into Jesus Built My Hot Rod territory), nobody expects any more from the horror director/scum rock purveyor. Living Dead Girl, More Human Than Human and Meet The Creeper were performed gleefully and the crowd reciprocated said glee. Thunderkiss ’65 was interrupted midway through for a nod to Manson with a Sweet Dreams cover, followed up with a verse from School’s Out. It's important to honour Alice Cooper, evil arena rock’s spiritual forefather.

Zombie must be commended – 53 years old and looking fit as a Pirates Of The Caribbean stunt double, he traversed the stage constantly and bantered in his friendly style with the bummed but enthusiastic crowd, even taking time during a lengthy showy solo by guitarist John 5 to appear in the crowd and dole out Satanic high fives. There were mild costume changes and far from mild set changes culminating in the appearance of a very tall bone dais to close the show with Dragula. No witches were burnt, no ditches were dug, but it did slam.

