Run the Jewels seized their moment at Danforth Music Hall

× 1 of 11 Expand Giordano Ciampini × 2 of 11 Expand Giordano Ciampini × 3 of 11 Expand Giordano Ciampini × 4 of 11 Expand Giordano Ciampini × 5 of 11 Expand Giordano Ciampini × 6 of 11 Expand Giordano Ciampini × 7 of 11 Expand Giordano Ciampini × 8 of 11 Expand Giordano Ciampini × 9 of 11 Expand Giordano Ciampini × 10 of 11 Expand Giordano Ciampini × 11 of 11 Expand Giordano Ciampini Prev Next

RUN THE JEWELS at Danforth Music Hall, Sunday, February 19. Rating: NNNN

A hopeful sign in the era of Donald Trump could be found at the Danforth Music Hall on Sunday night. Two independent rappers over age 40 – one Black and from Atlanta and one white and from New York – have become a hot live ticket, regularly selling out thousand-plus capacity venues on their North American tour.

Run the Jewels were clearly pleased with this turn of events. When Killer Mike and E-P hit the stage alongside their DJ, they brandished huge grins in addition to microphones. A rare duo in an era of solo superstars, the pair specialize in blunt-force bangers that recall classic groups of the 80s such as N.W.A. and Public Enemy. Like to those acts, their lyrics mix the righteous and the raunchy, though the references to social inequality on their recent Run The Jewels 3 album have been getting the most attention given the charged political climate.

Opening with three tracks from that record – Talk To Me, Legend Has It and Call Ticketron – the pair set the tone heavy and hard and kept it there for the next 75 minutes. They repeatedly thanked the crowd for their success, but if they sounded incredulous their robust production values suggested they are seizing the moment. Massive 3D renderings of their gun-and-fist logo framed a lighting rig that blasted lights at the audience in sync to their booming and distorted bass lines.

Though Mike became a well-known supporter of Hillary Clinton’s former presidential primary rival Bernie Sanders over the past year, it was El-P who spent the most time in the pulpit, reminding the audience that unity is the best defence against tyranny. “You’re not gonna be down forever,” he assured.

And based on the demographic in attendance, their music is clearly resonating with men. So it was no problem for veteran Memphis MC and former Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo to steal the show when she came out to do her verse on Love Again (Akinyele Back). “You better bless my realness/Stick your tongue up in my ass,” she rapped, squatting and arching her back for extra emphasis. The dude-heavy audience practically shrieked.

She provided a hilarious foil to Run the Jewels’s (often hilarious) macho braggadocio – not that Mike and El-P came off as aggro as their beats. They had an easy rapport on stage, rapped with relaxed confidence and kept the mood jovial throughout the set. At one point, El-P set up his verse on Panther Like A Panther by announcing he plans to quit hip-hop to become a spoken word artist and the crowd booed loudly. He was joking, but the thought of losing such a progressive act – and one that so effortlessly embodies the unity they rap about – at this particular moment was clearly something people did not want to contemplate.

kevinr@nowtoronto.com | @kevinritchie