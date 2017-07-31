Things didn't go smoothly for Solange or Frank Ocean at WayHome

× Expand Kevin Ritchie Solange

SOLANGE at WayHome, Saturday, July 29. Rating: NNNN

When a bouncing, brand-sponsored beach ball infiltrated the pit of fans awaiting Solange Knowles’s first concert in the Toronto vicinity in four years, those crowded near the stage seemed intent on popping it with intense cut-eye rather than joyously punching it back into the air. After all, these fans had made the 90-minute trek to the third annual WayHome Music & Arts Festival at Burl's Creek to sing along to Don’t Touch My Hair.

And while the usual festival trappings – water guns, bouncing balls – might’ve been appropriate for SchoolBoy Q and Jazz Cartier’s rowdy afternoon sets, the R&B auteur’s music gathers strength from soft and delicate harmonies and easy grooves.

However some of those grooves would have to wait to another show. A technical issue with drum pads occupied a small army of stagehands for more than 20 minutes past the scheduled start time, and resurfaced again later in the set. But when Solange, two backup singers and her five-piece band took the stage dressed in matching red outfits and bathed in red LEDs, nothing seemed amiss.

The show was styled like a funk revue, with Solange and her band shuffling and dancing in various combinations and formations. Band members – including two horn players – joined the R&B star and her two singers at various points to execute dance moves in front of geometric shapes that made everyone’s Instagrams look like 70s album art.

But for all the impactful art direction and sartorial selections, it was Solange’s singing and harmonizing that left the most powerful impression. Rise, Weary, Cranes In The Sky and Don’t You Wait off last year’s A Seat At The Table blended into one another through interlocking rhythmic interludes that doubled as opportunities for crowd-pleasing choreography.

During album highlight Mad, she lined up in a tight formation with the band and singers and broke free vocally with high notes that landed with an effortless and graceful power. Her vocals were in top form throughout the hour-long set.

Those worrisome drum pads came through during the gliding funk of Some Things Don’t Seem To Fucking Work, but conked out when she returned from a jaunt around the pit to greet fans during Black joy anthem F.U.B.U.

As such, an already pared-back ballad version of oldie T.O.N.Y. got the unplugged treatment. Calling the show her most challenging to date (at least three songs seemed to have been dropped from the set), she apologized and promised to return to Toronto to do the full show. But her anxiety only emboldened the crowd to cheer louder during a near-acoustic take on hit single Losing You.

No technical glitch could sever the connection between artist and audience.

FRANK OCEAN at WayHome, Sunday, July 30. Rating: NNNN

If you like a little humanity from your concert experiences, a Frank Ocean set more than delivers.

Performances by stars headlining massive festival stages tend to be choreographed and polished affairs, but the L.A. experimental R&B singer/songwriter was in his own creative zone on the closing night of WayHome, his first appearance in the vicinity of Toronto since a Kool Haus show in 2012.

He restarted songs for reasons known only to him, didn't interact much with the crowd or his three-piece band (which included Alex G), changed the set list on a whim, opened with a handful of new songs few of us had heard before, and reinterpreted ones from his two-album catalogue in sometimes disorienting ways.

Big summer festival be damned, it was an inward-turned performance from an inward-turned artist, with Ocean’s trademark vulnerability on full display. In other words: just what many of us were hoping for.

Bypassing WayHome’s large stage in favour of a much smaller in-the-round one that stretched into the sea of concertgoers, Ocean performed as if he were in a home recording studio, isolation headphones on, head down, sometimes crouching to tap out melancholy chords on a vintage Wurlitzer sitting leg-less on the stage.

After a surround-sound onslaught of noise from speakers placed in an arc around the crowd, he arrived alone with a microphone, flanked by a small wall of speakers and a few instruments, to give us Solo (which he restarted), new songs Chanel and Biking, and Comme Des Garcons, from the 2016 visual album Endless. Camera operators circled him, projecting his movements from every angle on three screens behind him and enhancing the sense of intimacy.

It wasn’t till Good Guy, from his acclaimed Blonde album, that the set began to coalesce and take flight. He started small, crouched on the stage to play the Wurly, crooning the pained refrain “To you it’s just a late night out,” while his band discreetly joined him halfway through, sitting in chairs and then filling out the song with nuanced guitar-and-keyboard textures and dynamics.

Another restart came with the last-minute addition of Forrest Gump, from 2012’s Channel Orange. But who cares about restarts when we’re getting a song he rarely ever plays live? He needed help remembering the lyrics, and asked the crowd to sing them until he regained his footing. Spontaneous moments like that led to some of the sweetest moments: a camera cut away to two smiling boys in the crowd, who leaned in for an awkward, embarrassed kiss when they realized they were on screen. Huge cheers.

Ivy also got a restart, but then Ocean let loose and seemed to be having the most fun during a cover of the Nigerian disco funk jam Only You, by Steve Monite. A warped re-interpretation of Thinkin’ Bout You fell a little flat due to the removal of almost any evident beat, while hard-panned backing tracks swept through the surrounding speakers and added to the disorientation.

Possibly sensing that song’s failure to land, he took a moment to apologize, noting how few shows he’s played over the last few years. (His cancellation of many recent shows had us relieved that he’d showed up at Wayhome at all.) “I’m still getting used to this, being in front of people,” he said, looking at his feet. “I’m a human being. Thank you for being here.”

That led to another moment of emotional connection between audience and performer.

The one constant: his voice was absolutely golden from start to finish, often more mellifluous than on record, his runs understated and full of emotion. And interestingly, when the set smoothed out for the last few songs – which included a bumpin' Pyramids – the air of unpredictability fell away, causing things to end in a vaguely anticlimactic way.

Or maybe we just weren't ready to say goodbye.

music@nowtoronto.com | @nowtoronto