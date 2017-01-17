We went for Deerhunter, and Kings of Leon's set proved why

× Expand Deerhunter Deerhunter

KINGS OF LEON and DEERHUNTER at the Air Canada Centre, Monday, January 16. Rating: NNN

“Do you know who's playing right now?” asked the guy behind me.

Atlanta’s Deerhunter were a puzzling choice as support for Kings of Leon. They'd also weirdly opened for Nine Inch Nails at the ACC back in 2008, but their avant-garage-rock seemed like an even stranger fit this go-around. Still, they made the most of their 40 minutes, giving a sizable crowd unfamiliar with them a smattering of hypothetical hits from their catalogue.

Frontman Bradford Cox, a wily, unpredictable character, was remarkably courteous, either sincerely grateful for the opportunity or a master cynic working his subversive charm. (The number of times he called the night a “great honour” seemed a bit suspect.)

Accustomed to being the headliner in the indie rock sphere, Deerhunter have been known to put on captivating, even shocking performances throughout the last decade. This was not one of those performances. They didn’t squander the chance to earn some new fans, though, and tracks like Revival, Helicopter, Back To The Middle and a sax-bolstered Living My Life were definitely palatable to the uninitiated.

When it came time to say goodbye, they ended with a hasty and vicious rendition of the six-minute Nothing Ever Happened that garnered quite a bit of applause.

Kings of Leon couldn’t muster up the same level of dynamism, but that mostly comes down to their music. The Followill clan worked their Southern charm (“We’ve been looking forward to this show for a long time now”), but their meat-and-potatoes alt-rock was too formulaic to match Deerhunter's capricious spirit. That didn’t matter much to the 15,000-plus fans, who devoured every song throughout the two-hour set.

KOL covered the gamut of their discography, drawing heavily from recent album Walls, offering up fan favourites like The Bucket, Radioactive, Supersoaker, On Call and golden oldies like Molly’s Chambers. Right after mega-hit Sex On Fire, which still causes impassioned and sometimes inappropriate bodily reactions, they dropped in an acoustic mini-set featuring just singer Caleb Followill with a guitar. This neatly broke things up at the halfway point, and the band joined back in at the tail end of Walls.

There's no denying that they have a powerful effect on their fans. Use Somebody alone made that plain to see: it felt as though every person in attendance was triggered by a poignant memory of it being her/his wedding song – or was in the planning stages to make it one.

They competently put on an enjoyable show with some eye-catching visuals (like the digital slime oozing over images on a screen during Crawl), but they haven’t figured out how to make a big-scale show feel intimate and/or interactive, like Deerhunter do at their own. Mentioning the fun they had at the Raptors game on Sunday was a start, but until they really let some personality shine through, Kings of Leon will be just another well-liked arena band that prove contemporary rock and roll still can’t figure out how to entertain like it once did.

