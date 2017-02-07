Dear Juno Awards: please book the following six acts as performers

× Expand From left: Grimes. Basia Bulat and Kaytranada.

Canada’s annual Sausage Party, the Juno Awards, has unveiled this year’s nominations and the results are pretty much what you would expect. As usual, men dominate the top categories, but since the eligibility for many of these categories is based on sales figures, this is not surprising given Canadian men sold a lot of music in this country last year.

For example, Album of the Year nominees include four of Canada’s overall top-sellers from 2016: Drake’s career high-point Views, Celine Dion’s global smash Encore Un Soir, the late Leonard Cohen’s swan song You Want It Darker, and The Weeknd’s Starboy, plus pop newcomer Shawn Mendes’ Illuminate – last year's 11th best-selling album. All of these albums reached number one on Canada’s album chart, as did albums by Billy Talent, Alessia Cara and this year’s Junos host, Michael Bublé.

The Single of the Year category is a similar story. (See the full list of nominees here.)

Major labels will end up with another plaque for the office wall while the rest of us instantly forget who won the moment our heads hit the pillow after the awards broadcast on April 2.

But for the 136 indie artists nominated this year awards are valuable morale and resume-boosters, especially since many smaller acts rely on government grants and do not have big marketing dollars behind their releases. Among the newcomers we’re happy to see recognized this year are Andy Shauf, Weaves, Daniel Caesar, Tanika Charles, Harrison and Tasha The Amazon.

But ultimately, for an audience, the best part of an award show is the performances. Award shows transcend the predictable formula and become memorable when Mary J. Blige goes into the mystic or Kanye West brings every British rapper on stage and blows Lionel Richie’s mind with a giant a flamethrower.

Though A-listers such as Celine, Drake or The Weeknd are not confirmed to perform (yet?), one of the country’s best up-and-coming live acts, electronic trio A Tribe Called Red, is on the bill (as are rock band The Strumbellas and pop stars Alessia Cara, Ruth B and Shawn Mendes).

If the Junos doesn’t have time to award all the genre-based categories on the air, producers could help lift lesser-known names by giving air time to some of the nominated indie acts who could use a push over the top.

In addition to some sort of inspired and probably hilarious Drake-Celine Dion collaboration, here are six nominated artists on our wishlist for any remaining main-show performance slots at this year's Juno Awards.

Grimes

Art Angels didn’t get nominated last year, but it did manage to score an Alternative Album of the Year nod this year. Given Grimes’ has gone big on bass, back-up dancers, rave wear and in-your-face attitude on stage, she would be a welcome addition to any award show.

Jazz Cartier

It might be hard to replicate the raucous, family-unfriendly experience of seeing Breakthrough Artist of the Year and Rap Recording of the Year nominee Jazz Cartier go wild on stage for Canadian primetime, but if there are rafters to hang from and a crowd to surf on we’re halfway there.

Basia Bulat

The Toronto-based multi-instrumentalist’s Good Advice LP is up for Adult Alternative Album of the Year. If she can hold her on a bill that includes Iggy Pop and Sharon Jones at New York’s Carnegie Hall, the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa should be a breeze.

Kaytranada

Last year’s Polaris Prize winner is up for Breakthrough Artist of the Year as well as Electronic Album of the Year for 99.9%. We wouldn’t be mad if he brought Anderson .Paak along to perform Glowed Up at the Junos.

Dilly Dally

Toronto grunge-pop group, nominated for Alternative Album of the Year, have achieved a nice balance between pop hooks and distorted heaviness, and they have become a powerhouse live act.

Dvsn

Though the Drake-affiliated R&B duo’s live set-up is as minimal as it gets – four singers and backing tracks – front man Daniel Daley's classic R&B runs are ready for primetime.

