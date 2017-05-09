Deerhoof is playing Camp Wavelength 2017: just announced Toronto shows

× Expand Deerhoof

Camp Wavelength

If you’re unable to catch Deerhoof at one of their opening dates for Red Hot Chili Peppers in Hamilton, Ottawa or Montreal, you’re in luck. The surreal art-rockers are headlining the third ­annual Camp Wavelength festival. The three-day event, which takes place August 18 to 20 at Artscape Gibraltar Point on the Toronto Islands, has a rep as one of the more relaxed, community-centric stops on the local summer festival circuit. Buzz Records rockers Dilly Dally and Hamiltonian electronic music staple Jessy Lanza are the other big names on the bill. The lineup also includes Rich Aucoin, Datu x Hataw, DJ Shub, Duchess Says, Emilie & Ogden, the Luyas, Un Blonde, Bedroomer, Ice Cream, Slowpitchsound, M.I. Blue, Os Tropies, Zuze, Loji, Witch Prophet, Exit Someone, Can You Feel It?18 and Germaphobes.

Festival passes start at $64.99, camping passes are $159.99 and lodge passes cost $529.99 for a double-occupancy room (including two-festival passes). Camping and lodge passes are 19+, but regular admission is all ages and children under 12 get in free. Single-day tickets go on sale in June. wavelengthmusic.ca.

More just announced Toronto shows

F**K Cancer: Art Department, Nathan Barato, Nitin, Kevin Faria at Everleigh Toronto doors 10 pm. $15. capturegroup.electrostub.com. May 17.

The Hustle: re.verse, Obuxum, Max Melanin, DJ Elaquent at Drake Hotel doors 9:30 pm. $10-$15. universe.com. May 18.

Adresse Versions, MEMBERS-ONLY at Bambi’s doors 10 pm. $10. eventbrite.ca. May 20.

The Weeknd at Air Canada Centre Second show added. 7:30 pm. $39.50-$175. On sale May 13. ticketmaster.ca. May 26-27.

Vacay, Half TWin, KNOW, Courtney Taylor, A-Minor at Rivoli doors 7 pm, all ages. $15-$30. ticketfly.com. May 30.

Headstones at Velvet Underground 8 pm (early show, sold out), 11 pm (late show). $25. ticketweb.ca. June 2.

GIVE, Protestor, Mil Spec, Pure Pressure at Faith/Void doors 7:30 pm, all ages. $10/pwyc. June 6.

Fast Romantics, Said The Whale at Mod Club Album release show. Doors 8 pm. $15. rotate.com, soundscapemusic.com, ticketfly.com. June 8.

The Avalanches at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 8 pm. $30-$50. soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com, ticketfly.com. June 8.

Frustration, Spectres, Black Baron, Palissade at Coalition doors 9 pm, all ages. $12 at the door. June 9.

Single Mothers at The Baby G doors 9 pm. $15. ticketfly.com. June 15.

Carl Cox at Rebel doors 10 pm. $25-$60. ticketmaster.ca. June 16.

Sham 69, Armed and Hammered, Dirty Work, Black Tar at Velvet Underground doors 7 pm. $21. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketweb.ca. June 19.

Hailu Mergia, Fake Humans, DJ Dan Vila at Jam Factory T.O. doors 8:30 pm, all ages. $18-$22. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, Circus Books & Music. June 21.

Steers + Queers: Night Of 1,000 Dollys at The Great Hall 10-year anniversary. 9 pm. $15-$20. June 22.

Weedeater, Serial Hawk, Black Wizard, King Buffalo at Velvet Underground doors 9 pm. $23.50. ticketweb.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. June 22.

Spencer Burton at Adelaide Hall doors 8 pm. $12-$15. rotate.com, soundscapemusic.com, ticketfly.com. June 23.

NeXT@NXNE: Sun K, Meanwood, Possum, The Honeyrunners, Munizo, The Effens, Gravy Jones, A Fellow Ship at Horseshoe doors 7:30 pm. $10. ticketfly.com. June 23.

Toronto Jazz Festival: Randy Bachman, Robert Glasper Experiment, Bokanté, La Barbera Big Band, 4 By Monk By 4 and more at The Concert Hall torontojazz.com. June 23-July 2.

Big Business at Lee’s Palace 8 pm. $13.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. June 25.

Psychostick at Hard Luck doors 7:30 pm. $15. ticketfly.com. June 27.

Boogarins at Horseshoe 8:30 pm. $13.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. July 3.

Corky Laings Mountain at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $20. ticketfly.com. July 8.

John Talabot, Kelly Lee Owens at Coda doors 10 pm. On sale May 12. ticketweb.ca. July 14.

Budweiser County Fair at 525 King West Outdoor country music party. Fri 5-11 pm; Sat noon-11 pm. $34.50-139.50. thecountyfair.ca. July 14-15.

Beth Ditto at Horseshoe Tavern doors 9 pm. $20. ticketweb.ca. July 15.

Jamila Woods at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $15. ticketweb.ca. July 21.

Why Don’t We at Velvet Underground 7 pm, all ages. $20. ticketmaster.ca. July 18.

Mashrou’ Leila at Mod Club doors 8 pm. $25. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. July 20.

C.W. Stoneking at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $16.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. July 21.

Kellylee Evans at Hugh’s Room 8:30 pm. $30-$35. hughsroom.com. July 21.

Ultimate Painting at Velvet Underground doors 8 pm. $11.50. ticketweb.ca. July 23.

The Aquabats! at Opera House doors 6 pm, all ages. $25-$140. soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com, ticketfly.com. July 25.

Pronoun at Smiling Buddha doors 7 pm, all ages. $11.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. July 26.

Festival Of Beer: Method Man & Redman, Sloan, Alan Doyle & The Beautiful Gypsies at Bandshell Park (Exhibition Place) gates 4:30 pm (Fri); 1:30 pm (Sat-Sun). $42.50-$95. beerfestival.ca. July 28-30.

The Move Throw Back Bash: Sean Paul, Brandy, Ginuwine at Echo Beach 5:30 pm, all ages. $39.50, early bird $9.35. ticketmaster.ca. July 30.

Linkin Park, Machine Gun Kelly at Budweiser Stage doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $36.75-$146.75. ticketmaster.ca. August 8.

Michelle Branch at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm, all ages. $30-$60. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com ticketfly.com. August 11.

Marika Hackman, The Big Moon at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $16.50. rotate.com, soundscapemusic.com, ticketfly.com. August 13.

San Cisco at Mod Club doors 8 pm, all ages. $17.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. August 16.

Stu Larsen at Rivoli doors 8 pm. $TBA. ticketweb.ca. August 17.

Waxahatchee, Palehound, Outer Spaces at Lee’s Palace doors 8:30 pm. $20. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. August 17.

Camp Wavelength: Deerhoof, Dilly Dally, Jessy Lanza, Rich Aucoin, Datu x Hataw, Duchess Says and more at Artscape Gibralter Point (Toronto Island) 3 pm. $64.99-$529.22. wavelengthmusic.ca. August 18-20.

Blue Rodeo, Skydiggers, The Sadies, Oh Susanna at Budweiser Stage doors 5:30 pm. $20-$89.50. ticketmaster.ca. August 19.

Shabazz Palaces, Porter Ray at Lee’s Palace doors 8:30 pm. $22. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. September 1.

Diamond Head at Coalition doors 7:30 pm. $20. ticketfly.com. September 4.

An Evening With Foy Vance at Longboat Hall at the Great Hall doors 7 pm. $26.50. ticketfly.com. September 28.

Perturbator at Velvet Underground doors 7 pm. $TBA. ticketweb.ca. October 1.

Halsey, PartyNextDoor, Charli XCX at Air Canada Centre doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $79.50. On sale May 12. ticketmaster.ca. October 4.

Against Me!, Bleached, The Dirty Nil at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm, all ages. $27.50-$50. soundscapemusic.com, rotate.com, ticketfly.com. October 6.

Bliss N Esso at Velvet Underground doors 8 pm. $18.50. ticketweb.ca. October 6.

Paul Weller at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $55-$65. On sale May 12. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketmaster.ca. October 10.

Japandroids at Massey Hall 8 pm. $18.94-$39.50. masseyhall.com. October 24.

Diana Krall at Massey Hall 8 pm. $79.50-$139.50. masseyhall.com. November 24-25.

