All Drake Underground shows cancelled or relocated until November

The Drake Hotel will be rescheduling, relocating or cancelling all shows at its Drake Underground venue until the end of October due to recent flooding damages that occurred on Wednesday, August 8.

The rest of the Drake, including the Lounge, Sky Yard, Café and dining room, will remain open.

The Drake urges ticket-buyers to reach out to the point of purchase or to the show promoters to get more information on where each show will be moved, and keep checking their Twitter for updates.

Due to recent flooding, the Drake Underground has sustained significant damage and as a result, all programs and concerts in this venue will be cancelled through the month of October 2018. — The Drake (@thedrakehotel) August 13, 2018

Last week, the Manifesto Festival Discovery Showcase featuring LIZA, Haleek Maul, Junia-T as Studio Monk, and Terrell Morris scheduled for August 9 at the Drake Underground was moved to Nightowl, Saturday’s Essex Green show was moved to Sneaky Dee’s and Friday’s Stu Larsen and Natsuki Kurai show to the Velvet Underground.

The upcoming Manifesto Festival House Party featuring dance and hip-hop battles as well as DJ sets scheduled for Thursday (August 16) will still be running throughout other areas of the Drake, excluding the Underground.

