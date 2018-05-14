Drake and Migos announce joint tour

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana Drake Drake at OVO Fest 2016 at the Air Canada Centre.

Drake has announced a tour with his Walk It Talk It collaborators Migos that will stop at the Air Canada Centre over two nights in August.

The Toronto rapper is hitting the road on the Aubrey And The Three Amigos Tour in support of his upcoming fifth album Scorpion, which is expected to be released in June. The 41-date tour kicks off in Salt Lake City on July 26 and wraps up in Atlanta on November 17. There are two Toronto shows on the itinerary: August 10 and 11 at Air Canada Centre. A pre-sale begins on May 15 and tickets go on sale to the general public on May 18 via Ticketmaster.

Conspicuously absent from the tour dates are any shows over the August Civic holiday long weekend on which Drake has held his annual OVO Fest concert for the past eight years. Drizzy appeared during OVO Sound pop duo Majid Jordan's April show at Rebel and told the crowd OVO Fest would take place at the Air Canada Centre, but it's not clear if the Amigos tour will double as OVO Fest (as Drake and Future's Summer Sixteen Tour did in 2016).

OVO Fest has generally been more fun when the crowd can soak up the summer vibes at the outdoor Budweiser Stage (formerly Molson Amphitheatre). Fans can still hold out hope that will happen: presently, there are no concerts booked on the August 6 long weekend at Budweiser Stage. Then again, maybe Drake is happy to lock into the predictable machinations of a pre-planned arena tour after outdoing himself with a massive replica of the CN Tower for OVO Fest 2017.

× Aubrey & The Three Amigos.

Pre-sale starts tomorrow and on sale Friday https://t.co/NzxCT5F37t pic.twitter.com/ibDsMRtGkb — Drizzy (@Drake) May 14, 2018

