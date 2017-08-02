October's Very Own opens a flagship Toronto store in time for OVO Fest

× Expand Dwayne Vatcher The OVO crew outside Yorkdale Mall.

Drake has topped the pop-up-shop game by opening a flagship store in the Yorkdale Shopping Centre on Saturday (August 5) to coincide with OVO Fest this weekend.

The news came Wednesday, August 2, that his Toronto-based record label, October's Very Own, is launching a 1,600-square-feet retail space in the luxury mall, replete with "luxury apparel, capsule collections and exclusive drops from OVO," notes the press release.

This will be the record label and brand's fourth standalone flagship store, following ones in New York City, Los Angeles and the original Toronto store at 899 Dundas West. The new store is located in Yorkdale's expansion wing.

The timing couldn't be better, with OVO Fest and Caribbean Carnival events about to pop off.

No word on whether Drizzy or other OVO labelmates will be on hand for the launch, but chances are good, seeing as PARTYNEXTDOOR, dvsn, Majid Jordon, Roy Woods and Drake himself take over Budweiser Stage on Monday (August 7).

A second OVO Fest-branded event happens Saturday at Echo Beach, featuring Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin, Kranium, Charly Black and Ultimate Rejects.

carlag@nowtoronto.com | @carlagillis