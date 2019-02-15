Drake's So Far Gone is finally streaming everywhere

It's hard to fathom considering how much of Drake's success comes from streaming, but So Far Gone, the mixtape that put the Toronto rapper on the map, has been absent from Spotify and Apple Music for the past decade. For many younger fans who might not know there is music beyond those services, that's a big deal. There are many kids waking up today thinking Drake surprise dropped a new album.

It's actually the 10th anniversary of So Far Gone's initial release. Drake commemorated the date with a sentimental Instagram caption reflecting on the time, thanking all the collaborators and contributors... including a (backhanded) thank you to Kanye West for the beat he rapped over on Say What's Real. That last one is significant, because that Kanye sample (sampled from 808s And Heartbreak's Say You Will) is one of the things that have kept the tape off of Spotify all these years. Secret baby and Kardashian drama aside, that's been a major factor in their long-simmering low-key beef.

Now out there for a new generation of fans to discover, revisit a young Drizzy Drake Rogers when he was shedding his Degrassi image, touring as an unannounced guest with Lil Wayne, heating up music blogs and rapping over Peter Bjorn & John samples. It was a time before Drake could hand out piles of cash in Miami, when he was Toronto hip-hop's lanky, relatable international breakout hope. Very 2009.

Listen to So Far Gone in full below.

The Kanye-jacking Say What's Real also leads off this week's #NOWplaying playlist, which also features the return of Broken Social Scene, who have a new EP. Also this week: a powerful political statement from iskwē, new tracks from Doomsquad, Lydia Ainsworth, comeback singles from Alexisonfire, Maestro Fresh Wes and much more.

Listen below and subscribe here for a new one every week.

