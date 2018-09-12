Dream Serenade moves to Roy Thomson Hall: Just Announced

× Expand Jag Gundu for Massey Hall Dream Serenade 2017 at Massey Hall.

In its first four years of existence, Hayden Desser and Christie Greyerbiehl's Dream Serenade has become a Massey Hall institution, its stories wound up in the venue's late history – with memorable moments from the National to Feist to Gord Downie. With Massey Hall now closed for renovations, the annual benefit for the Beverley Street School and services for children with developmental and/or physical disabilities and their caregivers has a new home for its fifth edition: Roy Thomson Hall.

Still big and gala-like, if not even more so, this year's event will bring singer/songwriter/organizer Hayden alongside guests City and Colour, Barenaked Ladies, The Rural Alberta Advantage, Owen Pallett, Weaves and Iskwé. But though those are the names on the marquee, as always, expect some surprises. Not to mention the everyone-crammed-onstage singalong at the end, which is the city's most guaranteed seasonal source of warm-and-fuzzies.

November 17 at Roy Thomson Hall (60 Simcoe). 8 pm. $25-$125. On sale Friday (September 14). roythomsonhall.com.

