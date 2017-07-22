Dundas West music venue Studio Bar shuts down

Over the past week, a rumour circulated that Studio Bar had closed up shop.

It was a founded claim – the Dundas West music event had cancelled or postponed events and the owners moved out all their stuff.

When NOW called co-owner Alex Ottens Friday (July 21), he said the venue was still in talks with the landlord and holding onto the hope they could pull off a miracle and re-open.

Then he called back.

“Yeah, it’s official,” he said. “We’re done-zo.”

Studio Bar’s closure is yet another blow to Toronto’s music scene, which, even since NOW published a cover story about vanishing venues in early March, has lost the Silver Dollar, Ratio and Seven44.

Meanwhile, the Music Gallery has been displaced and the Cadillac Lounge has begun “winding down.”

Much of the criticism of the venue crisis discussion has been that it is all about rock bars. Studio Bar, though, booked everything from rising electronic to hip-hop, and gave an ongoing platform to Black and racialized artists that many bars don’t book on a regular basis.

Studio Bar’s demise is a familiar story. Ottens said the landlord raised the rent to a degree the owners could no longer afford without significantly changing their business model.

Ottens told NOW he had lined up a sale to a Montreal bar expanding to Toronto. The prospective new owner was “even going to pay the exuberant rent,” but the landlord rejected it, he said.

Studio Bar's owners initially leased the building in 2012 as a warehouse space and lined up the liquor license, re-zoned and did all the upgrades.

“You do all this work improving the space, and then the landlord doesn’t honour the fact that you’re the reason for the increased value and hits you with an increase,” Ottens said.

When Studio Bar’s five-year lease ended in mid-May, they started paying month to month, which was precarious for bookings and retaining staff. So, as a last ditch, they evacuated the space on July 15. Ottens thought it might work as a negotiation tactic, but now he’s throwing in the towel.

“Onto the next,” he said.

At least there is a next. Ottens and his partners already have possession of another place in the west end and they’re planning something like Studio Bar “that draws from the arts and music community in the city and gives everyone a platform.

“But it won’t be to the same scale,” he added. “It’ll be more of a localized vibe.”

Does Toronto have a venue crisis?

“We’re going to have to figure out a new model,” he said. “If you walk around Dundas, it’s a freaking ghost town right now. At least every second building is a ‘for lease’ sign.

“Hopefully City Hall can do something to protect venues, because I don’t believe the market right now is justifying these kinds of increases. With residential there’s rent control, but commercial is a free for all.”

