Earl Sweatshirt, Wolf Parade and Allie X to play Canadian Music Week

Earl Sweatshirt, Wolf Parade, Japanese Breakfast, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Allie X, Ought’s Tim Darcy, The Luyas and Sebadoh have joined this year’s Canadian Music Week lineup.

Previously announced shows added to the six-day festival’s bill include Good Charlotte, Hopsin, Xavier Omar and Infected Mushroom.

Vallens, TOBi, The Wooden Sky, Danko Jones, Frigs, Twist, Casper Skulls, Pony, The Beaches Beliefs, Vallens, Featurette and Charlotte Cornfield are among the Toronto-based artists on the bill.

Promoter Dan Burke is also bringing Japanese garage rockers, who once recorded a live album at the El Mocambo, to play the Silver Dollar before that long-running rock club closes in the spring for construction.

The lineup already includes Charlotte Day Wilson, Hollerado, Duchess Says, Melissa Etheridge, High Valley, Weaves, Chaz Bundick Meets Mattson 2, Julia Jacklin, River Town Saints, Greys, Hoan and Haviah Mighty.

Canadian Music Week 2017 takes place from April 18 to 23. The full lineup is below:

