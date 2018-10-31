The El Mocambo sign will return this month

× Expand Vlad Podvorny

Plans for the El Mocambo have shifted and postponed since celebrity businessman (formerly of Dragon’s Den) Michael Wekerle bought the historic venue in 2014. But one thing is certain: the iconic neon palm tree sign will be back. It’s going to be re-lit in a ceremony on November 15 that also celebrates the venue’s 70th anniversary.

The colourful retro marquee, which debuted in 1948, has been notably absent from its spot on Spadina south of College since 2016, when it was taken down for restoration. But according to a press release, there were decades of damage beyond repair.

So Pride Signs in Cambridge was tasked with reproducing it – and the new version is identical in shape and size.

There’s still no word on when the building itself will open, but the space at 464 Spadina will be home to El Mocambo Records and merchandise, as well as a venue run by Charles Khabouth’s INK Entertainment.

