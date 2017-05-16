Electric Island to relocate as city closes Toronto Islands through June 30

× Expand Electric Island

Toronto Island Park is closed until further notice.

City officials have shut down Centreville, beaches at Hanlan's Point, Gibraltar Point and Centre Island and cancelled all event permits up until June 30 due to rising water levels in Lake Ontario.

"This spring, Toronto experienced high levels of rainfall and as a result, Lake Ontario and watershed levels throughout the city continue to rise," the city said in a news release on May 16. "The city has been working closely with Toronto and Region Conservation Authority to monitor Lake Ontario water levels, which are expected to rise, even without further rainfall, for several more weeks.

"Even at the current levels, experts advise it will likely take several weeks for the water to subside."

Ferry service has been restricted to Island residents and essential personnel. Many other amenities in Toronto Island Park such as parks, trails, beaches and business are also closed.

As a result, another big music event has been forced to relocate.

The first edition of annual summer dance music series Electric Island scheduled to take place on May 22 at Hanlan’s Point Beach has been moved to Woodbine Park (1695 Queen East).

Previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the new venue. The show will feature DJ sets by Ben Klock, Joris Voorn, Eats Everything, Bedouin, Leon Vynehall, Red Axes and others.

Electric Island shows scheduled for July 1, August 7 and September 3-4 are not impacted.

City staff are working with all effected permit holders to find other options for rescheduling or relocation of their events.

This is the second high-profile music event impacted by flooding around the lake in the wake of two days of rain on May 4 and 5 that saw more than five centimetres dumped on the city.

Last week, promoter Live Nation moved Atlanta rapper Future’s May 16 concert from Budweiser Stage to Air Canada Centre because of flooding in the outdoor waterfront venue.

Additionally, Toronto country-folk musician Fiver, aka Simone Schmidt, has an album release show scheduled for May 26 on the Island's St. Andrew by-the-Lake Church, another event in the process of being relocated.

The city placed around 20,000 sandbags on shorelines around Toronto and is using five large industrial pumps to remove surface pooling.

music@nowtoronto.com | @nowtoronto