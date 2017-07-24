Emily Haines & The Soft Skeleton play an intimate show at Massey Hall: just announced Toronto shows

× Expand Emily Haines

The return of Broken Social Scene seems to have also brought back all the bands within its orbit: Feist, Land Of Talk and Do Make Say Think. Now you can add Emily Haines & the Soft Skeleton to that list.

The Metric frontwoman has brought back her Soft Skeleton solo project for the upcoming Choir Of The Mind (out September 15 on Last Gang), her first album under the name since 2006’s Knives Don’t Have Your Back.

That makes sense, considering Broken Social Scene’s signature spirit of we’re-all-in-this-togetherness has Toronto feeling like 2006 again. While Haines’s performance of her gorgeous BSS lead turn Anthems For A Seventeen Year Old Girl went re-viral as a resilience hymn in the wake of the recent Manchester terrorist attack, it reminded us how expressive and vulnerable her vocals can sound in contexts softer than the sequined synths of Metric.

The songs on Choir Of The Mind are minimalist and piano-based, hypnotic and cinematic as Haines (who co-produced the album with bandmate Jimmy Shaw) dizzily layers her vocals to create a sound she's described as “a lullaby over a panic attack.” She told Rolling Stone she was trying to express “the sound of femininity as a strength that’s not in relation to men… a pure feminine spirit.”

Haines brings the Soft Skeleton project to Massey Hall on December 15 for a Live At Massey Hall performance that will give the songs the intimacy they’re begging for. One dollar from every ticket goes to She Decides, a campaign launched to support young women around the world.

Emily Haines & The Soft Skeleton Massey Hall 8 pm. $18.95-$95. masseyhall.com. December 5.

